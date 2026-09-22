NRLA secures major Telford licensing win

Telford and Wrekin Council has withdrawn plans to introduce additional licensing for smaller HMOs following an intervention brought by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA). The scheme, which was originally under consultation in late 2025, aimed to extend licensing requirements to shared houses with three or four occupants. Had it been allowed to proceed, landlords of smaller HMOs would have been forced to pay a licensing fee of more than £1,500 per property. This would have been accompanied by an administrative burden, greatly adding to the day-to-day costs for local landlords.

The scheme would also have created duplication for landlords as the West Midlands becomes the first region required to join the new national landlord database from 15 December 2026 – and would have involved uploading the same compliance information and duplicating effort for no demonstrable benefit. Having followed the proposals since their inception, the NRLA contacted the council to raise concerns about their failure to properly consult, and after failing to receive a response, instructed lawyers to launch a legal challenge.

The complaint stated, amongst other points, that the consultation was so unfair as to be unlawful.

The NRLA found that the council had failed to:

properly publicise the designation;

provide key consultation documents;

answer concerns about the legal basis and justification for additional charges;

Repeatedly respond to questions when challenged.

The council first argued against this position, then proposed simply to conduct the steps it had missed. However, on 11th September 2026, it revoked the designation in its entirety, with effect from 15th September 2026.

The challenge was led by the NRLA’s policy team, with Senior Policy Officer Samantha Watkin working with the Association’s legal advisers to raise the concerns with the council.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, yesterday said:

“This is a major win for landlords which sends a message to councils across the country: if you do not exercise your powers within the limits of the law, you will be challenged. “We raised serious concerns about both the process followed and the additional costs landlords would have faced. When those concerns were not addressed, we were prepared to challenge the designation through the courts. The council has now revoked it in full. “Good regulation should protect tenants while supporting responsible landlords. At a time when a new national landlord database is being introduced, councils should also think very carefully before imposing additional local schemes which duplicate information and costs without demonstrating clear benefits. When established processes aren’t followed, we are ready to take action to ensure landlords are treated fairly.”

Notes to Editors