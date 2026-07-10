NRLA supports landlords with new Knowledge Hubs

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has announced the launch of new NRLA Knowledge Hubs to support private landlords in the wake of the Renters’ Rights Act’s introduction.

The newly launched Hubs allow users to access the practical, trusted guidance landlords need to navigate their personal property market journey. Tailored to meet the specific, real-world needs of landlords, the Hubs provide resources for the wide spectrum of landlords that make up the private rented sector – from first-time investors through to those looking to build their existing portfolios.

Aside from offering guidance on sector regulations and compliance needs, the Hubs will also provide tools, training and services geared towards addressing landlords’ day-to-day requirements. The new Hubs focus on the following areas:

Among other services and functionality, the NRLA’s Hubs offer users accessible timely support, tailored to their particular needs such as through our Tenancy Lifecycle Hub which will help you manage pre-tenancy checks, among other channels of support.

The Hubs arrive at a time of unprecedented regulatory change – a period when private landlords need to stay abreast of their legal requirements and the many potential pitfalls like never before. Our new portals will put users in the best possible position to meet their legislative obligations.

Responding to the launch of the Knowledge Hubs, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“The NRLA has always led the way in providing trusted, credible and reliable guidance to landlords throughout England and Wales, and Our Knowledge Hubs are a natural extension of that trusted service. Unlike traditional webpages, or AI search results, they offer a bespoke, user-friendly portal designed to meet the specific needs of landlords across the market.

“With the market-leading tools provided by our Knowledge Hubs, landlords can feel confident that all of their questions – however niche – will be answered quickly and incisively by the Hubs’ resources, backed up by the incomparable knowhow of the NRLA’s experts.”

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