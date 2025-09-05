National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA to showcase Manchester’s vibrant property market at UK Housing Conference 2025
The NRLA calls on Manchester landlords to join the leading lights of private renting at the UK Housing Conference 2025, where they can learn how to thrive in the city’s dynamic and competitive property market.
Manchester is a leading property investment hotspot with high tenant demand and a multitude of significant regeneration projects.
The conference, to be held on 5 November 2025 at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, will offer expert-led sessions to provide Manchester-based professionals with the strategies they need to maximise returns and navigate a market defined by strong rental growth opportunities.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
"Manchester is a city on the move, and its property market reflects that energy.
"This conference is tailored to help landlords and investors in the region stay ahead of the curve. It's a chance to hear from thought leaders, network with peers, and discover best practice for success in the UK’s de facto second city."
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from speakers like Steph McGovern, the Greater Manchester Good Landlord Charter, and Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway, whilst exploring a wide range of products and services from exhibitors.
Event Details:
- What: UK Housing Conference 2025
- When: November 5, 2025, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Where: Exhibition Centre Liverpool, Kings Dock, Liverpool, L3 4FP
- Website: https://events.nrla.org.uk/event/conference-2025/summary
About the NRLA
- The UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) supports and represents more than 100,000 members across England and Wales.
