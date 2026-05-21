NRLA to unite with The Lettings Industry Council

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and The Lettings Industry Council (TLIC) today announce that the NRLA will now assume responsibility for TLIC.

The NRLA will oversee TLIC’s secretariat as the two organisations unite to offer a stronger, more impactful voice on behalf of the private rented sector (PRS).

Under this new structure, the TLIC Chair Theresa Wallace will work alongside Ben Beadle, the Chief Executive of the NRLA, to ensure the forum continues to provide high-quality support and to foster greater levels of professionalisation right across the lettings market.

As the Renters’ Rights Act continues to impact the PRS, the NRLA and TLIC will speak to policymakers with a united and influential voice, conveying the concerns of agents and landlords to government.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“The NRLA and TLIC are long-standing supporters of greater professionalisation across the PRS, so uniting to champion the fantastic work responsible landlords and letting agents do for our sector is a no brainer. “Together, we will continue to support the highly impactful work undertaken to date and fight for a better, fairer, more prosperous PRS which works in the interests of all.”

Theresa Wallace, Chair of The Lettings Industry Council (TLIC), said:

“I have worked closely with Ben and the NRLA team for many years, and they share many of TLIC’s views when it comes to the need to build a lettings market which works for both landlords and agents. “TLIC’s cross-industry, consensus-based approach has gone a long way towards ensuring the lettings market is able to play a pivotal role in the delivery of rented accommodation and with the NRLA’s help, we will take our work to the next level by providing even greater support for our members.”

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