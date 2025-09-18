National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA urges London landlords ‘look north’ for opportunities at UK Housing Conference 2025
The NRLA is calling on London landlords to join the leading voices in private renting in looking to the north at the UK Housing Conference 2025.
London remains the beating heart of the UK’s property sector, but opportunities are becoming fewer and farther between for landlords looking for unique opportunities in the Capital. That’s why the NRLA is taking its national conference to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on 5 November 2025 to unlock a new world of possibilities for landlords from all over the UK.
The conference will feature expert-led sessions designed to equip London-based landlords with the insights they need to identify new high yield markets and tap into strategies to maximise returns and adapt to an evolving rental landscape.
You can register to attend the conference by accessing the NRLA’s sign-up page here.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
"London’s rental market remains as dynamic and demanding as ever, but high property values and low yields make it difficult to grow and succeed. Despite high tenant demand, landlords from all around the Capital are looking further afield to expand their businesses.
“This conference is about broadening horizons and giving landlords new and old the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to thrive in emerging markets.
“It’s also an opportunity to connect with sector leaders, learn best practice, and explore where the future lies for private renting.”
Attendees will hear from leading speakers including Steph McGovern, the Greater Manchester Good Landlord Charter, and Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway, alongside exploring a wide range of products and services from exhibitors.
Event Details:
- What: UK Housing Conference 2025
- When: November 5, 2025, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Where: Exhibition Centre Liverpool, Kings Dock, Liverpool, L3 4FP
- Website: https://events.nrla.org.uk/event/conference-2025/summary
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/nrla-urges-london-landlords-to-look-north-for-opportunities-at-uk-housing-conference-2025
