NRLA urges next Welsh Government to reject rent controls

As political parties in Wales respond to the outcome of the Senedd elections, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) calls on the next Government to rule out the introduction of any form of rent controls.

Following a hard-fought election campaign, the eagerly-awaited results started to be announced on friday (08 May 2026).

With votes still being counted at the time of writing, the NRLA will be monitoring the results of the elections closely over the coming hours with a view to ensuring our members' views are taken into account under the new Welsh Government.

Commenting following the vote, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, recently said:

“Rent controls would be a disaster for renters and the Welsh private rented sector. These measures will reduce the supply of private rented accommodation at a time when Wales is suffering from an unprecedented supply crisis. “Wherever rent controls have been introduced they have failed and, in this case, would not address the root causes of high rents – the spiralling costs investors face, which are passed on to tenants through increased rents. “Whatever the outcome of coalition negotiations, we look forward to working with ministers in the next Government to ensure Welsh landlords’ concerns are taken into account.”

Notes