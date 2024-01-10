NRLA welcomes principles of Manchester Good Landlord Charter

Following the launch of a consultation by Greater Manchester Combined Authority on the delivery of a proposed Good Landlord Charter, the NRLA has issued a response to the launch of this scheme.

The launch event, at which the NRLA's Policy Director Chris Norris spoke, explored what the consultation process will entail over the coming months.

Responding to the publication by the Mayor of Greater Manchester of a consultation to develop the Charter, Chris Norris, Policy Director for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), recently said:

“The vast majority of private landlords across Greater Manchester provide decent housing and a good service to their tenants. We therefore welcome the consultation’s commitment to ensuring those landlords meeting all their legal obligations are properly recognised. “As we consider the proposals it will be vital to ensure that the laudable aims of the Charter are backed up by policies to make them a reality. That should include support for those landlords with the hardest to improve properties, improved enforcement to root out rogue and criminal landlords, and ensuring that content of the Charter is consistent with forthcoming changes in the Renters (Reform) Bill.”

If you’d like to find out more about the Good Landlord Charter, you can keep track of further developments on the GMCA website here.