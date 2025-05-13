NRLA welcomes Welsh Government’s commitment to National Housing Survey

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) welcomes the Welsh Government’s commitment to undertake a Welsh Housing Survey for 2026–27. This is a positive step towards recognising the importance of evidence-led policymaking, something the NRLA has consistently championed.

Reliable and up-to-date data is essential for understanding Wales’s complex and unique housing challenges, and for shaping effective policies that work for both landlords and tenants. We particularly welcome the Welsh Government’s recognition that strong data is the foundation for good decision-making.

The NRLA is also calling for the introduction of regular landlord surveys in Wales to track investment trends, property conditions, and landlord intentions, ensuring that the Government can understand the key factors driving supply in the private rented sector.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, recently said:

“We are pleased to see the Welsh Government have listened to NRLA calls and committed to a comprehensive, national housing survey. Good policy starts with good evidence, and this survey has the potential to provide vital insights into housing needs and standards across Wales. “However, to be truly effective, this must mark the beginning of a consistent, long-term programme of data collection that ensures policymakers can make better-informed decisions that benefit landlords, tenants, and communities alike.”

You can access the Welsh Government’s statement by clicking here.

