NRS Dounreay wins national award

Dounreay, a division of NRS, won the Large Employer of the Year award at last night’s Engineering and Construction Training and Development Awards ceremony.

The award was in recognition of Dounreay’s “exceptional commitment to learning and development” and how that aligns with its people strategy.

Dounreay Training Specialist Andrew Clarke was also a finalist in the Leading Industry Safety Awards category.

Rhona Gill, Learning Development Specialist at Dounreay recently said:

We’re a very small learning and development team and we’re always punching above our weight, so it’s amazing to be recognised among our peers.

Dounreay Managing Director Mark Rouse recently said:

Thank you to all the training and development team. This win is a testament to your dedication to this fantastic company.

Engineering and Construction Industry Training Board ECITB is the national employer-led skills, standards, and qualifications body for the development of the engineering construction workforce and an arms-length body of the UK Government.