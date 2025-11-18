Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
NRS Dounreay's Fallon is apprentice of the year at ECITB awards
NRS Dounreay’s Fallon Campbell has been named apprentice of the year at the Engineering Construction Industry Training and Development Awards.
The award caps a memorable year for Fallon, who represented her employer Nuclear Restoration Services at Westminster during Nuclear Week in Parliament and completed her fourth and final year of an electrical apprenticeship.
Fallon travelled to London for the awards ceremony as one of 3 people short-listed for the award at the annual event held to celebrate the rising stars of industry.
Thank you to everyone who’s helped me throughout my apprenticeship, and to all the trade staff for passing on their skills and knowledge,
said Fallon.
I’m truly grateful for the opportunity.
Dave Wilson, Managing Director of NRS Dounreay, said:
I offer my warmest congratulations to Fallon on a richly-deserved success. This is a tremendous personal achievement and fitting recognition for the site as we mark our 70th continuous year of offering high-quality apprenticeships and training opportunities to young people in the north Highlands.
Dounreay was one of 3 short-listed in the award for excellence in diversity, equality and inclusion which was won by another part of the NDA group, Sellafield Ltd.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nrs-dounreays-fallon-is-apprentice-of-the-year-at-ecitb-awards
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA announces £1 million funding to accelerate clean energy in West Cumbria18/11/2025 16:15:00
NDA announces £1 million investment to develop masterplan for clean energy development on land adjacent to Sellafield.
NRS supercharges low carbon innovation in North Wales04/11/2025 16:15:00
Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) has announced a £389,000 funding boost to the Egni team at Menai Science Park (M-SParc) Anglesey.
Beyond the fence: how testing and trialling are driving Pile 1 chimney demolition21/10/2025 16:15:00
Blog posted by: Emma Law – Head of Corporate Communications at Sellafield Ltd, 20 October 2025 – Engineering, Innovation/savings, Mission delivery, Skills, Supply Chain.
Dounreay sponsors inaugural apprentice awards16/10/2025 11:15:00
Dounreay is marking the 70th continuous year of its training programmes for young people by sponsoring the inaugural Highlands and Islands Apprentice Awards.
Windscale: From Nuclear Pioneer to Decommissioning Landmark15/10/2025 09:15:00
Blog posted by: Eleanor Thursby, corporate communications Officer and Billy Simpson, 14 October 2025 – Mission delivery, Operations, Research and development, Uncategorized.
Major decommissioning contract awarded at Trawsfynydd site07/10/2025 16:15:00
NRS has appointed Costain as the principal contractor to reduce the height of two reactor buildings at Trawsfynydd former nuclear site, in Gwynedd, North Wales.
The NDA Group Graduate Programme: more than a job02/10/2025 16:15:00
Blog posted by: Nuala Ledward, 30 September 2025 – Early careers.
Funding boost for Gwynedd as NDA awards nearly £600,00022/09/2025 16:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has awarded £597,764 to Gwynedd Council to support the Gwynedd Economy Programme for the next three years.