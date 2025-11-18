NRS Dounreay's Fallon is apprentice of the year at ECITB awards

NRS Dounreay’s Fallon Campbell has been named apprentice of the year at the Engineering Construction Industry Training and Development Awards.

The award caps a memorable year for Fallon, who represented her employer Nuclear Restoration Services at Westminster during Nuclear Week in Parliament and completed her fourth and final year of an electrical apprenticeship.

Fallon travelled to London for the awards ceremony as one of 3 people short-listed for the award at the annual event held to celebrate the rising stars of industry.

Thank you to everyone who’s helped me throughout my apprenticeship, and to all the trade staff for passing on their skills and knowledge,

said Fallon.

I’m truly grateful for the opportunity.

Dave Wilson, Managing Director of NRS Dounreay, said:

I offer my warmest congratulations to Fallon on a richly-deserved success. This is a tremendous personal achievement and fitting recognition for the site as we mark our 70th continuous year of offering high-quality apprenticeships and training opportunities to young people in the north Highlands.

Dounreay was one of 3 short-listed in the award for excellence in diversity, equality and inclusion which was won by another part of the NDA group, Sellafield Ltd.