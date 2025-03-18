NRS seeks up to 40 apprentices

Applications are now open for the 2025 apprenticeship scheme at Nuclear Restoration Services sites across the UK.

Apprenticeships are available to anyone aged 18 or over as level 2 health physics monitors, level 3 mechanical and electrical engineering technicians or level 6 nuclear engineering degrees.

These opportunities provide hands-on learning with some of the most experienced nuclear professionals in the world, alongside first-class training providers to support college-based study.

NRS is committed to supporting the nuclear skills agenda and helping its apprentices to grow and succeed in a diverse and inclusive workplace, while taking forward its nationally important mission to reduce hazards and decommission nuclear sites in all parts of the UK.

Britney Nembaware, project management apprentice at Harwell site

Aged 18, Britney Nembaware is one of the youngest currently on the NRS apprentice programme and was particularly drawn to the scheme for the chance to gain real-world project management experience while pursuing her degree. She said:

I was particularly attracted by the opportunity to make a tangible impact on sustainability, which is something that resonates with me personally. The support from my team at Harwell site has been incredible. They’ve helped me grow so quickly, giving me the chance to collaborate on project deliverables, which has been invaluable to my development. Every day brings an opportunity to develop. Project management isn’t something you master overnight. It takes time and experience, and this apprenticeship is giving me the tools to keep improving.

Britney’s journey is only just beginning, with NRS supporting her to see where the apprenticeship opportunity can take her career.

John Vickerman, Chief People Officer, said:

We are delighted to offer up to 40 nuclear skills opportunities to help support the UK’s clean energy mission and widen our talent pool even further. I am very proud of the success of the NRS apprentice programme. Continued investment in our early careers skills pipeline supports the national nuclear skills goal to double the number of apprentices and graduates every year.

These opportunities are in addition to 23 apprenticeship positions already advertised in Caithness and North Sutherland supporting NRS Dounreay.

NDA group graduates and apprentices on a tour of Parliament

The full list of vacancies and information about how to apply is available on the Energus website here.