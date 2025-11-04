Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NRS supercharges low carbon innovation in North Wales
Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) has announced a £389,000 funding boost to the Egni team at Menai Science Park (M-SParc) Anglesey.
“At NRS, our mission goes far beyond decommissioning and site restoration.” said Rob Fletcher, CEO of NRS.
“We’re shaping a legacy - one that empowers future generations through sustainability and innovation. Our commitment to net zero is embedded in everything we do, from transforming our operations to investing in low-carbon solutions.
“That’s why it’s so meaningful to award this funding to the Egni project,” he continued.
“Their work is powering a wave of low-carbon innovation across North Wales – supporting businesses, inspiring young people, and driving real change. We’re proud to help accelerate their impact.”
This second and final phase of a three-year socio-economic programme builds on the success of the initial £360,000 awarded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) in 2021, which established Egni’s dedicated low carbon team. Since its inception, the team has delivered over 5,000 hours of expert business support, attracted more than £7 million in investment, and inspired thousands of schoolchildren through STEM outreach.
The funding announcement was made by Jamie Reed, NDA Director of Socio-economics, during the eighth annual Egni Conference at M-SParc, coinciding with Wales Climate Week 2025.
“It’s especially fitting to share this news during Wales Climate Week – a celebration of the bold steps being taken to build a cleaner, greener, stronger Wales,” said Jamie.
“The Egni team’s work is a shining example of how low carbon innovation can drive sustainable change across the region.”
Dr Debbie Jones, M-SParc’s Low Carbon Innovation Manager, expressed excitement about the new project:
“We’re thrilled to receive this incredible support from NRS to launch our next phase – Powering Impact from the Energy Sector. This will enable us to deepen our support for regional businesses, foster innovation, and position North Wales as a leader in the net-zero transition.
“The investment will also support the development of a second M-SParc building – Egni – envisioned as a self-sustaining innovation hub for low carbon enterprises, helping to grow the regional economy beyond 2027.”
Marine renewable energy event
Since 2005, the NDA and NRS has invested almost £16m of socio-economic funding to support large scale, transformational and permanent change across Anglesey and Gwynedd, in North Wales.
This support has created hundreds of sustainable businesses, thousands of employment opportunities and leveraged millions more in additional funding.
Find out more about the NRS socio-economic funding scheme.
Find out more about the Egni project.
