Tuesday 04 Nov 2025 @ 16:15
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Printable version

NRS supercharges low carbon innovation in North Wales

Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) has announced a £389,000 funding boost to the Egni team at Menai Science Park (M-SParc) Anglesey.

“At NRS, our mission goes far beyond decommissioning and site restoration.” said Rob Fletcher, CEO of NRS.

“We’re shaping a legacy - one that empowers future generations through sustainability and innovation. Our commitment to net zero is embedded in everything we do, from transforming our operations to investing in low-carbon solutions.

“That’s why it’s so meaningful to award this funding to the Egni project,” he continued.

“Their work is powering a wave of low-carbon innovation across North Wales – supporting businesses, inspiring young people, and driving real change. We’re proud to help accelerate their impact.”

This second and final phase of a three-year socio-economic programme builds on the success of the initial £360,000 awarded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) in 2021, which established Egni’s dedicated low carbon team. Since its inception, the team has delivered over 5,000 hours of expert business support, attracted more than £7 million in investment, and inspired thousands of schoolchildren through STEM outreach.

The funding announcement was made by Jamie Reed, NDA Director of Socio-economics, during the eighth annual Egni Conference at M-SParc, coinciding with Wales Climate Week 2025.

“It’s especially fitting to share this news during Wales Climate Week – a celebration of the bold steps being taken to build a cleaner, greener, stronger Wales,” said Jamie.

“The Egni team’s work is a shining example of how low carbon innovation can drive sustainable change across the region.”

Dr Debbie Jones, M-SParc’s Low Carbon Innovation Manager, expressed excitement about the new project:

“We’re thrilled to receive this incredible support from NRS to launch our next phase – Powering Impact from the Energy Sector. This will enable us to deepen our support for regional businesses, foster innovation, and position North Wales as a leader in the net-zero transition.

“The investment will also support the development of a second M-SParc building – Egni – envisioned as a self-sustaining innovation hub for low carbon enterprises, helping to grow the regional economy beyond 2027.”

Marine renewable energy event

Since 2005, the NDA and NRS has invested almost £16m of socio-economic funding to support large scale, transformational and permanent change across Anglesey and Gwynedd, in North Wales.

This support has created hundreds of sustainable businesses, thousands of employment opportunities and leveraged millions more in additional funding.

Find out more about the NRS socio-economic funding scheme.

Find out more about the Egni project.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/nuclear-decommissioning-authority

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nrs-supercharges-low-carbon-innovation-in-north-wales

Share this article
Cleaning up the
UK’s nuclear legacy
What we do News Publications
Get involved Suppliers Contact us
Our purpose is to keep
Sellafield safe and secure
Progress and priorities Sellafield Magazine
Environment and safety reports

Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Beyond the fence: how testing and trialling are driving Pile 1 chimney demolition

21/10/2025 16:15:00

Blog posted by: Emma Law – Head of Corporate Communications at Sellafield Ltd, 20 October 2025 – Engineering, Innovation/savings, Mission delivery, Skills, Supply Chain.

Dounreay sponsors inaugural apprentice awards

16/10/2025 11:15:00

Dounreay is marking the 70th continuous year of its training programmes for young people by sponsoring the inaugural Highlands and Islands Apprentice Awards.

Windscale: From Nuclear Pioneer to Decommissioning Landmark

15/10/2025 09:15:00

Blog posted by: Eleanor Thursby, corporate communications Officer and Billy Simpson, 14 October 2025 – Mission delivery, Operations, Research and development, Uncategorized.

Major decommissioning contract awarded at Trawsfynydd site

07/10/2025 16:15:00

NRS has appointed Costain as the principal contractor to reduce the height of two reactor buildings at Trawsfynydd former nuclear site, in Gwynedd, North Wales.

The NDA Group Graduate Programme: more than a job

02/10/2025 16:15:00

Blog posted by: Nuala Ledward, 30 September 2025 – Early careers.

Funding boost for Gwynedd as NDA awards nearly £600,000

22/09/2025 16:15:00

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has awarded £597,764 to Gwynedd Council to support the Gwynedd Economy Programme for the next three years.

Multi million-pound government investment for pioneering plutonium disposal technology

28/08/2025 14:15:00

The NDA group has been allocated £154 million in government funding to develop specialised capabilities to enable plutonium disposal.

CNC joins celebrations as His Majesty The King visits Caithness

30/07/2025 11:15:00

CNC officers joined King Charles in Caithness to mark major nuclear sector anniversaries, highlighting progress in decommissioning and security partnerships.

His Majesty The King takes in Caithness nuclear history

29/07/2025 11:15:00

His Majesty The King met with members of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group in Caithness Scotland, to mark series of significant milestones.

AI, Automation & Bots4Good 2025