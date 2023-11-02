NSTIx Co-creation Network

NSTIx has established a cross-government network of themed co-creation spaces.

About co-creation

Co-creation is a collaborative form of innovation that actively seeks input from outside your organisation, community or industry to develop solutions.

Co-creation approaches can lead to better user-driven capabilities that address your mission challenges.

For NSTIx, co-creation means government collaborating with more non-traditional suppliers in industry and academia to address national security challenges.

What do co-creation spaces do?

Co-creation spaces bring together expertise and specialist facilities from across the government, private sector and academic science, technology and innovation communities.

They foster open and collaborative development of user-driven technology solutions around a cross-cutting theme critical to national security.

NSTIx does not directly task or fund the co-creation spaces or the projects within them. NSTIx acts as a central hub for spaces, linking them with prospective partners and users to help them identify and exploit the best opportunities, and pool resources for greater reach and impact.

In return, co-creation spaces provide NSTIx with a practical outlet for our core work, allowing the community to develop cross-cutting capabilities, test concepts and develop best practice in co-creation.

Co-creation themes

The network adapts according to national security needs, and currently comprises the following themes:

behavioural and social science

cyber

data science and artificial intelligence

defence innovation

operational technologies

protective security

quantum computing

space

Each space is sponsored and operated by a different government department. Spaces are located across the UK near to existing clusters of relevant government, commercial and / or academic technical excellence.