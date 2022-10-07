Nuclear Decommissioning Authority calls for applicants for its 2023 PhD bursaries

The NDA is looking for research proposals related to nuclear decommissioning for its 2023 PhD Bursary Call.

The £750,000 of sponsorship is part of ongoing R&D support to develop the technical skills needed for decommissioning in the future.

Around 8 proposals will be chosen from a shortlist of entries that will reviewed by technical specialists from the Nuclear Waste and Decommissioning Research Forum (NWDRF).

Experts look for proposals that support the NDA mission to deliver safe, sustainable and publicly acceptable solutions to the challenge of decommissioning and clean-up of the UK’s civil nuclear legacy.

Dr Rick Short, Research Manager at the NDA, recently said:

This year we’re looking for proposals which tie into the NDA’s key strategic themes and how they might be applied to our decommissioning challenges across our sites. This scheme is key in ensuring we have the key skills and capabilities which support decommissioning over future generations. We’re looking forward to seeing the proposals.

Applicants have until 15:00 on Friday 25 November 2022 to submit their proposals. The winning entries will be chosen by April 2023 with a view to the projects starting in September 2023.

Find out more or apply.