Nuclear fusion boost as government sets to unblock planning rules

New clean energy jobs and growth for British businesses are set to be unlocked as the government confirms the UK will be the first country in the world to develop fusion-specific planning rules.

The plans will see fusion introduced into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project regime, putting fusion energy projects on the same footing as other clean energy technologies such as solar, onshore wind and nuclear.

This will drive growth and unlock benefits for places such as Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire and South Yorkshire where the fusion industry is already supporting thousands of jobs – revitalising industrial heartlands with the clean energy of the future.

Currently, fusion projects must submit an application to the local authority with no set timelines for approval and no guidance on which sites are appropriate – hindering the technology’s development in the UK.

The introduction of a National Policy Statement will provide clarity to developers and streamline the planning process for fusion, giving applicants clearer guidance on where and how quickly projects can be developed. This will give industry certainty, break down regulatory barriers and get projects built quicker to cement the UK’s position at the forefront of the global race for fusion.

The Spending Review also delivered a commitment to invest over £2.5 billion in fusion research and development. This includes progressing with the STEP programme (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) which aims to develop and build a world-leading fusion power plant by 2040 in Nottinghamshire, creating thousands of new jobs with the potential to unlock limitless clean power.

A thriving fusion industry in the UK will support the growth of other technologies, including superconductors, robotics and advanced materials, which in turn will provide highly-skilled jobs for British scientists, engineers and construction workers as part of the Plan for Change.

The government’s clean energy mission is the only route to energy security, lower bills and good jobs for the country, and by setting out clearer planning rules for investors, the UK will maintain its optimum position for fusion industry investment.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband recently said:

The future of fusion energy starts now. We are backing the builders not the blockers - paving the way for the UK to become a clean energy superpower and ensuring that limitless fusion energy plays a key role in our future clean energy mix. We are ensuring the clean energy of the future gets built in Britain, supporting the creation of highly skilled jobs and driving growth into our industrial heartlands as part of our Plan for Change.

This clarity for investors follows a major backing of £61.9 billion for clean homegrown power in the Spending Review, in which a golden age of nuclear was confirmed with the selection of Rolls-Royce SMR as the preferred bidder to build the UK’s first small modular reactors and £14.2 billion investment to build Sizewell C.

Developing the fusion NPS will also help fusion energy projects move faster along the process from identifying sites to the start of construction.

This follows the government’s £20 million investment into the ‘Starmaker One’ British fusion investment fund which is expected to unlock £100 million of private investment in the UK - driving economic growth.

Tim Bestwick, CEO, UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), recently said:

The inclusion of fusion energy in the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project regime is a clear indication of the government’s support for fusion. Fusion promises to be a safe, sustainable part of the world’s future energy supply and the UK has a huge opportunity to become a global hub of fusion and related technology. Fusion-specific planning rules will help provide certainty about investing in UK fusion developments, and strengthen the UK’s position as a leader in the quest to commercialise fusion energy.

Notes to Editors

The government plans to consult on a detailed National Policy Statement for fusion energy by March 2026.

Consultation response on Scope of Fusion Energy National Policy Statement