Nuclear project academy goes national

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is launching a UK‑wide training programme to support the development of project professionals across the nuclear sector.

The One NDA Project Academy is an expansion of a programme initially launched at Sellafield in 2016.

It will support employees at the NDA’s 17 sites in England, Scotland and Wales.

The news comes as the University of Cumbria was confirmed as the academy’s operator, continuing a relationship that began when the initiative started 10 years ago.

Previously known as the Project Academy for Sellafield, it has helped more than 7,000 people advance their careers through the academy’s programmes.

Primarily for Sellafield Ltd employees, the academy also took leaners from large and small businesses in Cumbria.

It offers more than 60 courses across a range of disciples, including:

project management

quality

health and safety

risk

stakeholder management

project controls

From short courses to degree programmes, all are designed to meet the evolving demands of infrastructure delivery.

Jacq Longrigg, NDA group people development director, yesterday said:

The project academy has pioneered a fresh approach to professional development in programme and project delivery, setting new standards for the UK skills agenda. Now, the academy will move onto the next phase and provide development opportunities for all our project and programme community across the NDA group. We’re proud to invest in our people, our communities, and in the successful delivery of our mission.

Under its new contract the University of Cumbria will lead the academy for 6 years, with the option to extend for a further 3.

Kate Dixon, director of the Institute of Engineering at University of Cumbria, yesterday said:

We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Sellafield Ltd and the NDA Group. The academy has become an important part of our identity, benefiting thousands of people and many businesses across the region. Its success has inspired similar programmes with BAE Systems, the BBC, and the NHS — and it all began at Sellafield.

Andy Sharples, project director for Sellafield Ltd, yesterday said:

I’ve seen first-hand the impact of the Project Academy has had on people, who are now helping us to deliver infrastructure projects at one of the UK’s most complex sites. We’re excited to help create a sustainable pipeline of talent to support not only Sellafield, but any infrastructure programme in the UK.

Delivery partners

Nationally recognised training providers:

Provek

20/20 Project Management

RPC UK

CITB National Construction College

Small and family businesses in Cumbria including:

C-OMS

Clint Stamper Training

Woodward SHE

Specialist providers:

Prendo

People Deliver Projects

The academy is available to members of the public and details of the courses available and how to apply can be found here.