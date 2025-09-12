Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office

Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine: UK national statement to the IAEA Board, September 2025
UK Ambassador Corinne Kitsell's statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Ukraine.
Chair,
The United Kingdom reiterates our support for the IAEA’s work to support nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine.
Chair,
We note Agency’s assessment that the overall safety situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains “precarious”.
For over four months, ZNPP has been relying on a single external power line, with military activity near the site reportedly hindering the reconnection of the back-up – culminating in the ninth total loss of off-site power during the conflict. This disruption increases the chance of a nuclear accident. The Board cannot choose to remain complacent – the risks are real and persistent.
Persistent military activity around the plant, including “frequent” explosions, the worrying reduction in water levels in the cooling pond, and the presence of Russian armed forces at the site are extremely worrying. Continued obstruction and limitations in access restrict the IAEA’s ability to independently carry out its vital mission.
We are also concerned by reports that pre-licensing inspections are taking place at ZNPP. The notion of restarting operations under such precarious conditions is not only deeply troubling – it is completely reckless.
Chair,
We continue to support the Agency’s monitoring of electrical substations critical to the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. We note the Agency’s findings that repair work is ongoing, and we welcome further efforts to assess the risks posed by degraded grid conditions. Its resilience must remain a priority.
Chair,
The UK continues to play a key role in it support to Ukraine. As the DG reports, the UK provided support for a series of mental health workshops for Ukrainian NPP occupational psychologists. In the context of prolonged conflict and sustained pressure on nuclear personnel, such support is vital.
Chair,
We welcome the Agency’s continued commitment to comply with UN General Assembly resolution 11/4 adopted on 12 October 2022 and all relevant resolutions from the IAEA policy making organs.
These frameworks underscore the importance of respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty, which is inseparable from ensuring nuclear safety and security in Ukraine. As long as Russia continues its aggression, the risks remain severe.
Finally Chair,
The Russian Ambassador spoke about double standards. On that theme, I note how deeply cynical Russia’s denunciation of acts of aggression in Iran was. Let’s not forget, the same Russia that claims to support the principles of international law in relation to Iran brazenly violated these principles through its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine - an act explicitly condemned by the UN General Assembly as illegal and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. I would suggest that Russia’s posture on Iran, and its calls for diplomacy, are not principled - they are hypocritical, a calculated distraction from Russia’s own violations and a clear case of double standards. I urge colleagues not to lose sight of that.
Thank you, Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/nuclear-safety-security-and-safeguards-in-ukraine-uk-national-statement-to-the-iaea-board-september-2025
