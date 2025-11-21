Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine: UK Statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, November 2025
Delivered at the November 2025 IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna (20 November 2025).
The United Kingdom reaffirms its support for the IAEA’s work in Ukraine, over a reporting period that has seen an alarming number of incidents that threaten the nuclear safety of Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs).
The DG’s report highlights a number of concerning nuclear safety incidents:
- On 1 October off-site power was lost at the Chornobyl site due to a strike on the Slavutych substation. This caused a blackout to the New Safe Confinement for three hours.
- On 30 October, IAEA teams reported the disconnection of an off-site power line at Khmelnytskyi and South Ukraine NPPs, due to military activity.
- On 8 November, IAEA teams reported the disconnection of one off-site power line at Khmelnytskyi and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants respectively, again due to military strikes.
- That same day, the DG reported that Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs had to reduce output of electricity following an overnight attack on an electrical substation.
Compounding an already precarious situation, the DG’s update of last night (19 November) reports that all three of Ukraine’s operating NPPs, were forced to reduce power output follow more attacks that further destabilised the electrical grid.
Chair, at the Agency’s General Conference, the Head of the Russian delegation stated that nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities is Russia’s “utmost priority”. All these incidents tell a very different story. One of blatant disregard for the nuclear safety principles this Board is meant to uphold.
Chair,
As we have heard, during this reporting period Zaporizhzhia NPP lost off-site power for 30 days. The Russian Governor tried to downplay the risks of this prolonged loss of external power. The truth is that diesel generators are not designed for long-term operation; they are vulnerable to fuel shortages – which are foreseeable in a warzone – and mechanical failure – any of which could compromise reactor cooling and lead to a nuclear safety incident. Let me be clear: these risks would not exist if Russia had not invaded Ukraine. It is Russia’s aggression that poses the greatest threat to Ukraine’s nuclear safety and security.
Chair,
We therefore commend the Director General for engaging both sides to agree a period of silence to allow for repairs to take place to the 750kw Dniprovska and 330kw Ferosplavna lines, under the supervision of courageous IAEA staff.
However, less than one month after repairs were completed, on 17 November, the 750kw line was once again disconnected. We are grateful for the DG’s confirmation that the connections have now been restored.
Chair,
On Russia’s accusation of double standards, Russia’s ability to transform aggression into victimhood is world class. Fortunately this Board deals in fact not fiction.
Chair,
Again on double standards, I was encouraged to hear the Russian delegate yesterday refer to attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities as “irresponsible and aggressive actions”. I urge Russia to practice what it preaches, withdraw from its forcible takeover of ZNPP, and cease its unjustified attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear and energy infrastructure.
Thank you, Chair.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/nuclear-safety-security-and-safeguards-in-ukraine-uk-statement-to-the-iaea-board-of-governors-november-2025
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The UK calls on Iran to establish an immediate moratorium on executions: UK Statement at the UN Third Committee21/11/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Andrew Sigley, First Secretary Human Rights at the UN Third Committee meeting on Iran.
UK PM announces landmark deals to boost SA growth partnership21/11/2025 15:30:00
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer set to arrive in Johannesburg for G20, unveiling major UK-SA initiatives to boost jobs, unlock capital, and deepen economic ties.
NPT Safeguards Agreement with Iran: E3 statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, November 202521/11/2025 14:10:00
France, Germany and the UK (the E3) yesterday delivered a joint statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board on Iran's Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement.
UK and France seek views on commercial cyber intrusion industry practices21/11/2025 11:10:00
The UK and France are launching this private consultation under the Pall Mall Process, an international and multistakeholder initiative to stop the threat posed by the proliferation and irresponsible use of commercial cyber intrusion capabilities.
Foreign Secretary calls for stronger partnerships to boost British border security during trip to Germany21/11/2025 10:10:00
UK and Germany re-double efforts to tackle illegal migration and crack down on people smuggling gangs in Europe
UK underscores support for Yemen’s security and stability during Ministerial visit to Aden20/11/2025 16:20:00
UK support to help Yemen combat piracy and weapons smuggling in first UK Ministerial visit to Yemen in six years.
UK smashes Russian cybercrime networks responsible for attacks on UK businesses20/11/2025 14:10:00
The UK, US and Australia yesterday announced new sanctions targeting Media Land, a Russian cyber crime group providing so-called 'bulletproof' hosting services.
UK urges major increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza as UN Security Council votes to implement 20 point peace plan19/11/2025 10:25:00
The UN Security Council has voted to agree a US-drafted resolution to implement the 20 point peace plan for Gaza.
The United Kingdom voted in favour of this resolution as a critical step towards the implementation of the Peace Plan for Palestinians, Israelis, and the region: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council18/11/2025 16:25:00
UK Explanation of Vote delivered yesterday by James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.