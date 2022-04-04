Nuclear skills showcased at industry awards ceremony

Hundreds of nuclear professionals gathered at the 14th UK Nuclear Skills Awards at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

Sponsored by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the event was organised on behalf of the nuclear industry and Cogent Skills.

The NDA group was heavily represented with six finalists from Sellafield, Magnox and Energus.

Winners of the night included Megan Robertson from Sellafield, who was named ‘Intermediate Apprentice of the Year’. In addition, the five other finalists were named runner up, including:

Ellie Rosewell, Magnox – Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Luke Doran, Sellafield – Higher & Degree Apprentice of the Year

Luke Crampton, Sellafield – Graduate of the Year

Ross Simpson, Sellafield & Energus – STEM Ambassador of the Year

Sellafield and Gen2 – Best Employer & Provider Partnership Award

Corhyn Parr, CEO of Nuclear Waste Services, opened the event on behalf of the NDA:

We are celebrating the younger members of our sector tonight and all the fantastic work they do, it is a good opportunity to think to the future and how we set ourselves up as an industry of choice for long term opportunities, exciting challenges and plenty of personal and professional development. Across the NDA businesses including Sellafield, Magnox, Dounreay and the newly created Nuclear Waste Services, we have some of the most complex challenges in decommissioning and waste management in the world. Our programme is over 100 years to clean-up the UKs legacy sites. We invest in skills because it gives us an energized and committed workforce now and in the future.

Hosting the event, attended by representatives from across the nuclear industry, was Chris Hollis, Sports & Factual Entertainment Presenter, and main presenter for BT Sport.