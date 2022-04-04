Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Nuclear skills showcased at industry awards ceremony
Hundreds of nuclear professionals gathered at the 14th UK Nuclear Skills Awards at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.
Sponsored by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the event was organised on behalf of the nuclear industry and Cogent Skills.
The NDA group was heavily represented with six finalists from Sellafield, Magnox and Energus.
Winners of the night included Megan Robertson from Sellafield, who was named ‘Intermediate Apprentice of the Year’. In addition, the five other finalists were named runner up, including:
- Ellie Rosewell, Magnox – Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
- Luke Doran, Sellafield – Higher & Degree Apprentice of the Year
- Luke Crampton, Sellafield – Graduate of the Year
- Ross Simpson, Sellafield & Energus – STEM Ambassador of the Year
- Sellafield and Gen2 – Best Employer & Provider Partnership Award
Corhyn Parr, CEO of Nuclear Waste Services, opened the event on behalf of the NDA:
We are celebrating the younger members of our sector tonight and all the fantastic work they do, it is a good opportunity to think to the future and how we set ourselves up as an industry of choice for long term opportunities, exciting challenges and plenty of personal and professional development.
Across the NDA businesses including Sellafield, Magnox, Dounreay and the newly created Nuclear Waste Services, we have some of the most complex challenges in decommissioning and waste management in the world. Our programme is over 100 years to clean-up the UKs legacy sites. We invest in skills because it gives us an energized and committed workforce now and in the future.
Hosting the event, attended by representatives from across the nuclear industry, was Chris Hollis, Sports & Factual Entertainment Presenter, and main presenter for BT Sport.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nuclear-skills-showcased-at-industry-awards-ceremony
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Robot goes underground at Dounreay04/04/2022 11:38:00
A robot has successfully surveyed an underground radioactive ventilation duct in Dounreay’s redundant laboratories.
Landmark day for major drum disposal project28/03/2022 15:43:00
A major project to dispose of more than 1,000 stainless steel drums of waste has successfully completed its initial rail transfer.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is seeking innovations in remote site monitoring technology22/03/2022 14:15:00
Up to £750k available to help the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority monitor sensitive sites remotely.
Breaking the bias09/03/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: sarahcorlett, 08 March 2022 – Categories: Safety and Wellbeing, Skills, Uncategorized.
NDA supply chain award winners revealed21/02/2022 13:15:00
Four organisations have been announced as winners of this year’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group supply chain awards.
Lifting the lid on the dismantling of Dounreay’s Material Test Reactor14/02/2022 11:15:00
Original internal steelwork is being stripped out of the Dounreay Material Test Reactor (DMTR) as it continues preparations for a major skyline change.
The NDA group apprentices helping to ‘Build the Future’10/02/2022 14:15:00
It’s National Apprenticeship Week – and we’re celebrating over 700 apprentices who are currently training within NDA group businesses across the UK.
Nuclear Waste Services launches31/01/2022 16:05:00
New national capability to manage the UK’s radioactive waste.