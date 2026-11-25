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“Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth” – PM announces Independent Panel on nuclear weapons testing
Veterans involved in nuclear weapons testing will be supported in their quest for the truth, as the Prime Minister today announces a new Independent Panel assessing the potential impact of testing exercises on the veterans and their families.
- Bishop James Jones to chair Independent Panel into Nuclear Test Veterans
- Panel will operate independently of government and follow the Hillsborough Panel model to allow for faster, more collaborative process
- Announcement continues Prime Minister’s long-standing support for nuclear test veterans and descendants’ campaign to establish the truth
Veterans involved in nuclear weapons testing will be supported in their quest for the truth, as the Prime Minister today announces a new Independent Panel assessing the potential impact of testing exercises on the veterans and their families.
Personally hosting representatives from the nuclear test veteran community in Downing Street this morning, Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed the establishment of a panel and that Bishop James Jones has agreed to act as chair.
The panel will follow the same model as the successful Hillsborough Independent Panel, also chaired by Bishop Jones, and will seek to deliver an interim report in time for the 75th anniversary of the first UK nuclear weapons test.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:
“This is a campaign close to my heart, and I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the community and campaigners. This announcement is the result of their tireless work.
“Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth, and that’s exactly what the Independent Panel will establish.
“Bishop James Jones will be relentless in his pursuit of the facts, bringing unparalleled independence, determination and expertise, and I’m delighted he has agreed to act as chair.
“My message to the community is this: we will be led by the truth, and I am clear that the government must act on the recommendations of the panel.”
Once it completes passage, the Public Office (Accountability) Bill will ensure that the new duty of candour will apply to the Independent Panel, as a non-statutory inquiry, helping to ensure that all relevant parties fully engage with the process.
To avoid any delay, the Prime Minister has been clear that he expects the government to act in the spirit of that duty straight away.
This decision also reflects the Prime Minister’s belief that following the example set by the Hillsborough Panel is the fastest is the most tried-and-tested way to establish the truth. It will enable those most affected to be front and centre in the process and the development of the panel’s terms of reference.
The Prime Minister also confirmed that the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) would take forward a number of pieces of separate work with the veteran community, including veteran memorialisation, education and research.
Since taking office, the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have engaged closely with the community, meeting them in person to understand their situation and their concerns. Today’s announcement continues their enduring support for the campaign, as well as their commitment to working with the community to rebuild confidence in the government through transparency and accountability.
Notes to Editors
- The Independent Panel will be a non-statutory inquiry, like the Hillsborough and Gosport Independent Panels, also chaired by Bishop James Jones.
- It will operate fully independently of government, supported by several panel members who will be appointed in due course.
- Sponsorship of the Panel will be delivered by the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet, with First Secretary of State Louise Haigh serving as Sponsor Minister for the Panel.
- Separate work previously led by the Ministry of Defence on nuclear test veteran memorialisation, education and research will also transfer to the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
- The terms of reference for the Panel will be set out shortly.
- The Hillsborough Law, announced in September 2025, will place a legal duty of candour on public officials and authorities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nuclear-test-veterans-and-their-families-have-waited-too-long-for-the-truth-pm-announces-independent-panel-on-nuclear-weapons-testing
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