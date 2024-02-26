Cabinet Office
Nuclear Threat Reduction: P3 Statement
The United Kingdom, United States and France release the following joint statement.
The United States, France, and the United Kingdom (“P3”) held nuclear threat reduction consultations among senior Elysée, White House, and Cabinet Office officials.
These exchanges are part of longstanding and ongoing trilateral cooperation to prevent the proliferation of nuclear materials to non-state actors and to advance collaborative capabilities to counter the threat of weapons of mass destruction terrorism worldwide.
