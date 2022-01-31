Nuclear Waste Services launches

New national capability to manage the UK’s radioactive waste.

Today’s launch of Nuclear Waste Services brings together into one organisation the long-established expertise of site operator Low Level Waste Repository Limited, Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) developer Radioactive Waste Management Limited and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group’s Integrated Waste Management Programme.

This business will maintain its current commitments to the Low Level Waste Repository and to the GDF programme and the communities involved with both. It also creates a business with new capability to manage UK nuclear waste safely and securely for generations to come. Nuclear Waste Services will build on work delivered over many decades, while adding more essential services for customers in the nuclear energy, defence, industrial, medical, and research sectors.

Nuclear Waste Services will be led by Chief Executive Officer Corhyn Parr, formerly NDA’s Director of Integrated Waste, and Board Chair Adriènne Kelbie.

Corhyn Parr said:

Our new organisation brings together a huge amount of expertise and capability in dealing with radioactive waste across the UK. It also maintains in full the commitments made to the GDF programme, to the Low Level Waste Repository, and to the communities we operate in. Working together, our focus is to secure a safer future for us all, with an enhanced service to waste producers that supports the most appropriate and joined-up approach to waste management in the UK. By working more closely together we can enable better decision-making and help identify opportunities that can deliver wider benefits like earlier risk reduction at decommissioning sites or greater efficiency and lower costs to the taxpayer.

NDA announced its decision to create the new business at the start of 2021, as part of wider moves to simplify structures across the group and enhance capabilities. NDA is responsible for the management, decommissioning and clean-up of 17 nuclear sites across the country. Nuclear Waste Services will oversee the group’s integrated waste programme.

NDA group Chief Executive Officer David Peattie added:

A single waste division enables us to grow capability and maintain our current commitments, to simplify how we operate and deliver greater value for the taxpayer. The creation of Nuclear Waste Services also underlines our One NDA approach to working more collaboratively and efficiently to clean up the UK’s earliest civil nuclear sites.

The Nuclear Waste Services portfolio includes:

Major Capital Programmes - Developing a permanent disposal capability for higher-activity UK radioactive wastes in a GDF; one of the largest environmental protection and infrastructure programmes in the UK. The search for a suitable site for a GDF is a partnership approach, based on consent from a willing community.

Waste Operations – Ensuring the continued safe, compliant, and effective management of the Low Level Waste Repository Site.

Waste Services - Working with customers to provide the services and solutions to address their challenges, as well as managing contracts and relationships across the waste cycle.

Integrated Waste Management Programme – Developing new opportunities and capabilities to realise the benefits of working at scale across the NDA group. To ensure waste is managed in a more integrated way, from waste generation to disposal, removing barriers and promoting value-based decision making.

“Nuclear Waste Services” is a trading name of LLW Repository Ltd and Radioactive Waste Management Ltd.

See our corporate brochure Introducing Nuclear Waste Services for more information.

Introducing Nuclear Waste Services