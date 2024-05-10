Innovate UK
|Printable version
Nucleic acid medicines manufacture receives £4.5m in funding
Five projects will receive funding to develop and commercialise innovative solutions for the manufacturing of nucleic acid medicines.
Innovate UK has announcedbthe winners of a funding competition to create and bring to market inventive approaches while enhancing the resource effectiveness, output and expandability for producing nucleic acid medications.
Addressing the global challenge
Nucleic acid medicines have been showing some promise over recent years, from rare diseases to vaccines. However, there are unique manufacturing challenges that need to be solved if they are to be scaled and delivered to large numbers of patients.
This presents an opportunity for the UK to take a leading position in driving these technologies and innovations forward.
Catalyse manufacturing abilities of nucleic acid medicines
This investment from Innovate UK aims to stimulate the development and implementation of innovative technologies to improve the resource efficiency, productivity and ability to manufacture nucleic acid medicine. This would allow for growth at scale including, but not limited to, emerging products targeting large patient populations.
Innovative solutions from these projects will focus on manufacturing platforms to enhance cancer therapies and expedite the transition of gene therapies into clinical settings.
Additionally, they seek to improve access to life-saving vaccines in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and facilitate the production of advanced therapies for genetic diseases and cancer.
Revolutionising medicine manufacturing technologies
Sarah Goulding, Director, Medicines Manufacturing at Innovate UK, said:
These investments will catalyse innovation in nucleic acids manufacturing approaches, enabling industry collaboration within the UK’s medicines manufacturing sector. By driving efficiency and improving productivity, we aim to increase the potential of these emerging medicines.
Innovative future of medicines manufacturing
Dr Stella Peace, Executive Director for Healthy Living and Agriculture Domain at Innovate UK, said:
Our commitment to funding innovation in medicines manufacturing aims to ensure safe, effective medicines reach patients globally, when needed, and at accessible costs. By inspiring and unlocking innovations, we drive business growth for the UK and make life better for all.
Further information
Successful projects
Enabling gene therapy through the manufacture of a novel circular single-stranded CRISPR editing template
Project lead: Touchlight Genetics Ltd
Scaling and characterising MegaBulb, a revolutionary, enzymatic, highly-efficient DNA template for gene editing, to enable production of advanced therapies for genetic disease and cancer.
Bringing lipid nanoparticle-based mRNA vaccines in from the cold
Project lead: NanoVation Therapeutics
VaxStable will create potent and stable mRNA vaccines at ambient temperature, circumventing ultra-cold distribution chains and improving access to life saving vaccines in LMICs.
Elevated temperature mediated OLigo synthesis using LIgase and resin technology (OLLIE)
Project lead: Almac Sciences Ltd
This project aims to develop and combine innovative technologies to produce novel oligonucleotide therapeutics, focusing on reducing their environmental impact and improving current manufacturing processes.
Utilising dbDNA for enhanced Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) manufacture, performance and cost: enabling the next generation of UK-based advanced therapies innovators
Project lead: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
The project will develop a doggybone DNA-based rAAV9 manufacturing platform to improve productivity, quality and reduce production costs and timelines, thereby accelerating rAAV therapies into clinics.
Accelerating the manufacture of RNA therapies
Project lead: BiologIC Technologies Ltd
This project applies BiologIC’s pioneering and flexible RNA manufacturing platform to accelerate Epitopea’s mission to deliver better cancer therapies to transform people’s lives.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/nucleic-acid-medicines-manufacture-receives-4-5m-in-funding/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
£7 million to back next wave of AI innovations29/04/2024 10:10:00
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) encouraged to bid for a share of £7 million for artificial intelligence (AI) projects.
New technique could help to tackle illegal ivory trade29/04/2024 09:10:00
A new approach to identifying illegal elephant ivory developed by EPSRC-supported scientists could help to tackle the global illegal trade.
Trial finds first potential drug for gut damage in malnutrition19/04/2024 10:05:00
A trial of drugs to treat gut damage caused by malnutrition in children in Zambia and Zimbabwe has identified a potential drug that promoted intestinal healing.
Potential new treatment strategy for aggressive leukaemia19/04/2024 09:05:00
Scientists have found a potential treatment strategy for an aggressive type of leukaemia by targeting enzymes used by cells to sense and adapt to oxygen levels.
The Design Museum awarded independent research organisation status12/04/2024 09:20:00
The Design Museum is the first independent museum to receive independent research organisation (IRO) status due to its role leading and supporting research.
£16.6 million boost to power up chips used in electric cars and green energy industry28/03/2024 12:25:00
£16.6 million investment announced today to give semiconductor researchers and businesses access to new equipment helping them test and make chips for use in high-energy machines like electric cars and manufacturing equipment.
International Horizon Europe campaign launches to supercharge links between UK researchers and colleagues in Italy and Spain14/03/2024 12:25:00
UK launches PR campaign launches in Italy and Spain to encourage firms and researchers to work with UK researchers through Horizon Europe.
Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund announces £5.8 million of funding11/03/2024 09:15:00
New energy projects to receive £5.8 million in the latest round of the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).