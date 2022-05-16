Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Number of ex-offenders in work picks up speed due to turbo-charged push to cut crime
Over the last year, the proportion of ex-offenders in work 6 weeks after release increased by more than half.
The number of ex-prisoners in work has increased dramatically following the Deputy Prime Minister’s drive to make our streets safer, cut crime and protect the public by getting offenders skilled up while behind bars.
Over the last year, the proportion of ex-offenders in work 6 weeks after release increased by more than half – with tough new targets on employment to be introduced for prison chiefs.
As part of the push, the Deputy Prime Minister was recently joined by four-time Formula One world champion, Sebastian Vettel, at HMPYOI Feltham, London, to open a new car workshop that’ll train up young offenders in auto maintenance and repair – helping them make the move from prisons to pistons on release.
Evidence shows that getting prisoners into work while behind bars works, with job waiting for them back in the community on release are significantly less likely to go on to reoffend.
And 9 out of 10 employers who have taken on ex-prisoners say they are ‘motivated, reliable, good at their job and trustworthy’ – making it a win-win all round.
Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, recently said:
Getting prisoners into work is a crucial way to reduce reoffending - which is why game-changing initiatives like the mechanics’ workshop at HMYOI Feltham are so important.
Together with abstinence-based drug treatment and facilities to maintain family ties, our prisons are turning offenders away from a life of crime - cutting crime and protecting the public.
Sebastian Vettel recently said:
I believe teaching useful skills, such as car mechanics, is a great way to help rehabilitate young people who have made mistakes in their past. It should not be the case that teenagers are written off at such a young age.
This workshop means that these youngsters, when released, will have a chance to take a new direction in life and can make a valuable contribution to society.
The Prisons White Paper – the Deputy Prime Minister’s strategy to reduce reoffending and keep the public safe – puts a laser sharp focus in getting prisoners into work both behind bars and on release, with new individual targets for prison governors.
And in March, 20 big-name businesses including Lotus Cars and Sodexo pledged to head up new Employment Advisory Boards in prisons – acting as a link between jails and employers to make sure offenders use their time in jail to gain the skills they need to head straight into work on release.
Over the next 2 years we will also:
- Hire new education, work and skills specialists to improve education and training in prisons on offer to get more offenders into work on release
- Set up a new work innovation fund to support prisons in working with more employers to and meet the needs of local businesses and the economy and smooth the path from prison to employment
- Overhaul literary education in prisons to improve the reading and writing of all offenders so they are better placed to get a job
Notes to Editors
New figures published recentlyy show:
- The proportion of persons released from custody employed at six weeks from their release rose by 6 percentage points to 16% between April 2021 and March 2022. This is an increase of more than half (57%).
- The proportion of persons released from custody employed at six months from their release rose by 9 percentage points to 23% between April 2021 and March 2022. This is an increase of almost two thirds (66%)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/number-of-ex-offenders-in-work-picks-up-speed-due-to-turbo-charged-push-to-cut-crime
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
New airport-style security in prisons sees record level of drug busts16/05/2022 13:48:00
Tougher airport-style security rolled out across the prison estate in England and Wales has intercepted almost 20,000 attempts to smuggle illegal contraband behind bars.
New Charter to improve media access to courts12/05/2022 12:20:00
A new Reporters’ Charter outlining the rights and responsibilities of court reporters has been launched to boost transparency in the justice system.
New protections for rape victims available at more Crown Courts12/05/2022 11:25:00
More victims of rape and sexual offences will be spared the stress of being cross-examined in court under a measure rolled out to a further 14 locations today (12 May 2022).
Designing for a relationship, not a user10/05/2022 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Lisa Talia Moretti, 06 May 2022 – Categories: Design, Our services.
Calculate Release Dates09/05/2022 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Frazer Rhodes and Emily Docherty, 06 May 2022 – Categories: Calculate Release dates, Our services.
Magistrates to help tackle backlog as sentencing powers doubled04/05/2022 10:15:00
Magistrates will be able to issue jail sentences of up to one year for a single offence to help ease the backlog in the Crown Court as of sunday (01 May 2022).
My Journey So Far29/04/2022 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Chris Groves, 28 April 2022 – Categories: A day in the life, developer, Development, digital people, Digital skills, Learning and development.
Boost for public safety as four justice bills receive Royal Assent29/04/2022 11:10:00
The government delivers on its pledge to protect the public better and restore confidence in the criminal justice system as four major bills became in to law yesterday (28 April).