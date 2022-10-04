Number of hospital operations increases

More procedures carried out by NHS.

The number of planned operations carried out in August was the largest monthly total since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Public Health Scotland statistics published today.

In total 21,218 operations were performed, at an average of 684 every day - an increase of 19% on the previous month.

Following the introduction in July of targets to eliminate the longest waiting times for treatment there has been a focussed effort to tackle planned care backlogs.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the latest figures indicated services were starting to return towards pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Yousaf said:

“On top of its emergency activity, our NHS carried out over 21,000 planned operations in August – with the highest daily average number of operations since the start of the pandemic. The scale of activity in the NHS is incredible, with around one operation beginning every two minutes on average. This shows real progress has been made in our recovery journey towards pre-pandemic levels of activity and is a testament to the care that our health service staff deliver for the people of Scotland every single day.

“We’re making positive steps forward and we are determined to sustain these efforts as we take the necessary steps to prepare the health and social care service for the challenges of winter.

“NHS boards are working to get those who have had treatments or procedures postponed the care they need as quickly as possible. Throughout the pandemic, they have ensured that urgent, maternity and vital cancer services continue as usual.”

