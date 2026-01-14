Number of NHS operations increases

Staff praised by Health Secretary after sustained improvement.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has thanked NHS staff for their efforts as latest figures show that in the 12 months to November 2025 the number of operations carried out increased by 5.3% on the same period the year before.

A total of 272,465 operations were performed during this time according to the statistics from Public Health Scotland.

In November alone, 794 operations took place each day – up from 756 a day in November 2024.

The 12 month period also saw the highest number of operations performed in a single month since January 2020, with 25,261 procedures carried out over the 31 days of October.

Yesterday’s statistics come after Public Health Scotland figures last week showed progress in other areas including a 12.8% fall in the number waits over 52 weeks for a new outpatient appointment between October and November 2025

Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

“It is welcome to see sustained and continued improvement in the number of operations carried out, despite ongoing pressures on services. This is further evidence that our NHS has turned a corner. “I am extremely grateful to all the staff who work so hard every day to make progress like this possible. “We want to build on this success and we are investing £135.5 million to tackle the longest waits for procedures and operations. “Our record investment in the NHS this year is allowing us to target specific areas that are experiencing long waits, reducing backlogs and getting people the appointments and treatments they need as quickly as possible.”

Background

Cancelled planned operations