Number of NHS operations increases Published 02 June 2026 09:35

Health Secretary welcomes sustained rise in activity.

New figures show the number of operations carried out in the 12 months to April 2026 increased by 7.3% compared to the same period the year before.

New statistics from Public Health Scotland show a total of 281,115 operations were performed during the last 12 months, while 770 operations were carried out per day - an increase from 718 for year ending April 2025.

The increase in activity comes as latest waiting times statistics show new outpatient waits of over a year have decreased for 11 consecutive months and inpatient and daycase waits over a year reducing for 15 months in a row.

This is in addition to new figures which show Scottish Government pledges on extra appointments have been surpassed - the promise to provide 150,000 additional appointments last year has been exceeded, with latest data showing 168,177 additional appointments and procedures were carried out in the financial year up to March 2026 compared to same period in the previous year.

In the first 9 months of 2025-26, 34,089 procedures were carried out in National Treatment Centres, surpassing the commitment to see planned activity increasing to over 30,000.

Health Secretary Angela Constance said:

“I am pleased to see sustained and continued improvement in the number of operations carried out. Coupled with our continued progress to reduce waiting times, these latest figures show our plan is delivering for Scotland.

“I thank all NHS staff for their continued hard work and dedication – teams all across the country are driving this progress.

“We have delivered on our pledge to provide 150,000 additional appointments last year and our NTCs activity has surpassed our target already this year – our NHS is turning a corner and we are determined to build on this progress and ensure people are receiving the treatment they need as soon as possible.”

Background

Cancelled Planned Operations statistics

Stage of Treatment Waiting Times

Acute Beds activity