Number of people in temporary accommodation continues to break records

Homeless Link responds to the Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2025, released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on 22 July 2025.

Key statistics include:

On 31 March 2025, 131,140 households were in temporary accommodation. This is the highest number on record and an increase of 12% from 31 March 2024. This includes 169,050 children, a 12% increase since 31 March 2024.

In January to March 2025, 83,450 households were assessed as owed a duty to prevent or relieve homelessness, a 6% decrease from the same period last year, but up 7% from the previous quarter.

37,610 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness and therefore owed a prevention duty which is down 4% since the peak in the same quarter last year, but up 8% from the previous quarter.

This includes 6,640 households threatened with homelessness due to service of a Section 21 notice to end an Assured Shorthold Tenancy – 2% less than in the same quarter last year, but a 13% increase on the previous quarter.

45,840 households were accepted as already homeless and owed a relief duty, down 7% from the same period last year, but up 5% since last quarter.

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for homelessness services, yesterday said: