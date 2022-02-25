Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Number of rough sleepers reaches 8-year low
The number of people sleeping rough on England’s streets is at its lowest level in 8 years and has halved since 2017.
The annual rough sleeping statistics, published yesterday (24 February 2022), show that rates have fallen for a fourth year in a row with a 9% reduction in rough sleeping compared to last year. Numbers have fallen in every region of England, taking levels to an 8-year low overall.
The number of people in emergency accommodation has also nearly halved, with more people securing long-term homes.
Rough Sleeping and Housing Minister Eddie Hughes MP yesterday said:
The government remains focused on ending rough sleeping by the end of this parliament and we’re making excellent progress towards this.
Today’s figures are testament to that, showing our investment is helping more people have a roof over their heads and the best possible chance of turning their lives around.
£800 million has been invested this year alone to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping, with £2 billion committed over the next 3 years.
This includes providing 6,000 long-term homes through the £433 million Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme and up to £52 million for rehab and detox services for people with drug or alcohol issues.
The government has committed to publishing its Rough Sleeping strategy, to set out a plan for how it will continue its work to end rough sleeping by ensuring rough sleeping is prevented in the first instance, and responded to effectively in the rare cases where it occurs.
Further information
The Annual rough sleeping snapshot measures the number of people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn 2021.
As part of its commitment to be more transparent, the government has published additional data on the support available for rough sleepers, providing a fuller picture so the problem can be tackled.
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/number-of-rough-sleepers-reaches-8-year-low
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Derelict sites transformed into new homes to level up the country25/02/2022 15:10:00
Funding awarded to 3 regions to regenerate brownfield sites and create 2,500 new homes.
Households urged to get ready for £150 council tax rebate24/02/2022 16:10:00
Households across England are being urged to set up direct debits with their local council to receive a council tax rebate that will help millions of families manage costs of living.
Ministers ask businesses to play their part in drive to end rough sleeping24/02/2022 12:10:00
Ministers called on business and charity leaders to be more generous in offering employment opportunities to former homeless people.
Ministers ask businesses to help in drive to end rough sleeping23/02/2022 11:25:00
Ministers called on business and charity leaders to be more generous in offering employment opportunities to former homeless people.
Government calls on landlords to help national effort to house Afghan families17/02/2022 15:10:00
The government is calling on landlords with suitable properties to submit offers through a relaunched housing portal.
More support for domestic abuse victims to rebuild their lives17/02/2022 08:10:00
£125 million will be handed to councils across England to make sure safe accommodation spaces, such as refuges and shelters, can provide victims with vital support services.
Government to protect leaseholders with new laws to make industry pay for building safety16/02/2022 16:10:00
Tough new measures that will force industry to pay to remove cladding and protect leaseholders from exorbitant costs have been unveiled by Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove.
Ground-breaking deal to establish two new Green Freeports in Scotland16/02/2022 13:10:00
The new hubs will support the regeneration of communities across Scotland and support UK government work to level-up all 4 corners of the United Kingdom.