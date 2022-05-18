Numeracy support to boost maths skills for all the family

Adults are being encouraged to take a new online quiz designed to get them thinking about their maths skills as part of the government’s commitment to help more people get a good job and grow the economy to tackle the cost of living.

Launched to mark National Numeracy Day, the short quiz asks 6 questions of varying difficulty to get adults to think about whether they need help and signposts to where people can access support to improve maths and numeracy skills, including fully funded maths courses up to GCSE) level and equivalent.

Having a good grasp of numbers is vital for everyday life. From managing personal finances to DIY, cooking, or helping children with their homework. People with good numeracy skills are also more likely to be in employment,have higher wages, and better wellbeing: improving skills will support more people to secure good jobs and helping the economy to grow to tackle the cost of living.

Maths and English are vital building blocks to a successful future, which is why the Schools White Paper, sets an ambitious target for 90% of young people to leave primary school at the expected standard in reading and maths by 2030. The Education Secretary has also pledged to every parent in the country that any child who falls behind in maths or English will receive targeted support to get them back on track. A second ambition for secondary schools aims to see the national average GCSE grade in both English language and maths increase from 4.5 in 2019 to 5 by 2030.

Around 17 million adults in England – half of the working-age population – have the numeracy skills of primary school children. Poor numeracy skills can hold people back from having the confidence to get on in life and into work.

The online tool is being launched ahead of the wider rollout of the government’s flagship Multiply programme this autumn. Backed by almost £560 million multiply will build on the support already on offer, providing a range of free training options helping people to grow their confidence with maths in their everyday and working lives. Courses will be available in person or online, at work or at home, and either on a part time or intensive basis.

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said:

Our new online quiz is quick and easy and designed to get adults thinking about their numeracy and signpost them to where they can access support. As the son of a maths teacher, I know that, with the right support, everyone can do maths. Our new tool is a first step ahead of the wider roll out of our £559 million Multiply programme later this year, which will provide people with the support they need to boost their maths skills and their earning power.

Multiply is just one of the targeted measures the government is taking help make sure more people gain the maths skills they need to succeed. As well as the Schools White Paper parent pledge, the government has also announced it will provide maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers working in disadvantaged schools across England a tax-free payment of up to £3,000 per year over the next three school years. This investment through Levelling Up Premium, expected to be worth £60 million over the three years, forms part of the government’s commitment to level up education for all ensuring everyone has access to the highest standard of teaching no matter where in the country they live.

Multiply will offer adults who do not already have a GCSE grade C/4 or higher in Maths or equivalent, and need to improve their numeracy, free flexible courses that fit around their lives. Local courses and additional support are expected to be available later this year. These courses will equip adults across the UK with the numeracy skills they need to fulfil their potential.