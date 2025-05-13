Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Nurse charged over custody death of William Cameron
A former healthcare professional working with Thames Valley Police has been charged with criminal offences following the death of a man in custody.
It follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the death of William Cameron, aged 38, at Loddon Valley police station, near Reading in 2020.
Nurse Sean Cregg, 35, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and a further charge under section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
Mr Cameron had been arrested and taken into custody on 8 January 2020 and died later that day in hospital.
Our investigation began the same day and concluded in March 2021. That month, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider potential criminal charges.
Following the referral, we received requests from the CPS for further material to assist with its decision-making.
A police sergeant, who was also referred to the CPS, will not face charges.
