Nursery worker pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls

A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls he was looking after at a nursery in London. All the victims were aged three or four.

Three of the four girls assaulted by Vincent Chan have been identified, and effort is being made to identify the fourth child. The sexual assaults happened between August 2022 and March 2024. Chan also pleaded guilty to taking indecent images of the four girls he assaulted and a fifth girl.

Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised them to charge Chan with a total of 26 counts involving sexual assault of a child by penetration, sexual assault of a child, taking indecent images of children, and making indecent images of children. Of the 26,181 indecent images found on his computer, 1,484 were still and moving images that fell into Category A which depicted the most severe types of sexual abuse.

He pleaded guilty to all counts at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday (3 December).

Chan will be sentenced on 23 January 2026 and has been remanded in custody.

Helen Reddy, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Vincent Chan abused his position whilst working at a nursey to commit these horrific crimes against very young girls.

“It was a heinous breach of trust by someone working in a caring profession and in what should have been a safe place for children.

“The evidence against him was compelling and the nature and number of offences the CPS charged him with reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims.

“I encourage the reporting of child sexual abuse to the police as you are not alone and there is always help available.”

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “Child sexual abuse is one of the most horrific crimes imaginable, and Chan’s offending spanned years, revealing a calculated and predatory pattern of abuse. He infiltrated environments that should have been safe havens for children, exploiting the trust of families and the wider community to conceal his actions and prey on the most vulnerable.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are continuing to review digital devices and assess Chan’s conduct across all relevant settings. We recognise the member of staff who raised their concerns, as without that first report of child cruelty Chan’s abuse could have continued unchecked, putting countless more children at risk.

“These appalling offences have caused deep shock and distress. We thank the community for its continued cooperation and reaffirm our commitment to supporting victims and their families. If you have any concerns, please contact the dedicated NSPCC helpline on 0800 028 0828 for specialist support. We are working closely with the NSPCC to ensure every family affected receives the help they need.”