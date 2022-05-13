Nurses' contribution celebrated.

On International Nurses Day, Public Health Wales is celebrating nurses and midwives for their incredible contribution to health and care.

The nursing profession’s dedication and resilience, and passion for their contribution to health interventions and caring for others, continue to lead us confidently into the future delivery of health and care, post Covid-19.

It’s a role that offers an abundance of diverse opportunities, in careers that extend across many different settings. Nurses are found in industry, research, education, in public health settings and in the armed forces and the Air Ambulance service.

Nurse consultants, midwives and allied health professionals also provide a valuable contribution to the development and delivery of health and wellbeing services across Wales.

Rhiannon Beaumont Wood, Executive Director of Quality, Nursing and Allied Health Professionals says a nursing career is extremely rewarding;