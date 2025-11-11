Nurturing a skilled and resilient workforce: learn it, share it, apply it!

At NCFE, our always learning culture is about creating the means and motivation for every colleague to access high-quality learning, work, and career experiences. It’s about inspiring growth, sharing knowledge, and applying what we learn to make a real impact.

We know that when people are supported to learn and grow, they thrive – and so does our organisation and its beneficiaries. That’s why we’re committed to fostering an open culture that connects colleagues, encourages collaboration, and celebrates improvement.

Our internal approach to learning is shaped by the 70-20-10 methodology, which we’ve reimagined as:

Learn it – through structured learning, resources, and training (10%)

Share it – through coaching, mentoring, and collaboration (20%)

Apply it – through hands-on experience and real-world challenges (70%).

This model helps us embed learning into the flow of work, making it accessible, relevant, and impactful.

We’ve embedded the Always Learning Loop (ALL) framework, a digital portal for self-led learning, into our development approach, empowering colleagues to take ownership of their growth.

In addition, all our line managers have been developed to a Digital Credential standard for the line manager core skills, ensuring they’re equipped to support meaningful career conversations and enhance the overall colleague experience, through personal effectiveness in their role.

What does a learning culture look like at NCFE?

At NCFE, knowledge flows freely, and everyone has the opportunity to contribute and grow together. We’ve intentionally brought this to life through a range of initiatives that align with our people vision and values:

Lessons learned framework: We actively use a lessons learned framework as part of our continuous improvement process across cross-functional teams. After challenging moments or setbacks, we come together to reflect, capture insights, and turn those experiences into actionable learning. This structured approach not only helps us grow from failure but also strengthens collaboration, drives innovation, and ensures we’re always evolving in how we work.

Lunch and learn sessions: Informal, peer-led sessions where colleagues share insights, spark ideas, and learn from one another in a relaxed setting.

We’re fostering a feedback culture: Feedback and learning are closely connected. Through initiatives such as our Lunch and Learn sessions, structured, peer-led forums for sharing ideas, and our Communities of Best Practice which bring together colleagues with shared roles or interests, we’re creating purposeful environments that encourage collaboration. These initiatives are not only about exchanging knowledge; they are designed to cultivate safe, supportive spaces where feedback is welcomed, and individuals feel empowered to grow

Learning sprints: An agile learning experience that blends peer collaboration, rapid skill-building, and practical application across teams.

Knowledge sharing platforms: Internal tools like Opportunities for ALL and Skills Community make it easy to access personalised learning opportunities, connect with others and exercise our curiosity.

Together, these initiatives have strengthened our culture of learning and collaboration, driving colleague attraction, deepening engagement, supporting internal progression, and ultimately improving retention across the organisation.

We believe that everyone has unique strengths that deserve to be recognised, harnessed and shared. By encouraging colleagues to explore what energises them and where they excel, we help them lead fulfilling careers and in turn mobilise a talented, agile workforce that is equipped with the skills and mindset needed to thrive now, and in the future.

