NWC Research and Innovation Award winners
The winners have been announced at an event recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards is the only health awards event for the region, run by three NHS bodies focussed on research and innovation.
Hosted by the Innovation Agency; Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC); and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC) the event attracted around 180 entries, of whom 36 were shortlisted in 12 categories.
Special guest Professor Sir Stephen Powis, Medical Director of the NHS, recently said:
“Every challenge we face is an opportunity to learn, collaborate and embrace new approaches to deliver improvements in the services we provide, for the benefit of patients, staff and the wider NHS.
“As the NHS looks forward to its 75th birthday on 5th July, it is a good time to reflect on its journey and on the incredible research and innovation milestones that have transformed patient outcomes and that will help to build an NHS that is fit for the future.”
A special category created to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the NHS – the Unsung Hero Award, was presented by Professor Powis to Sue Smith of One Wirral CIC. Sue was described as a nurse who ‘has mentored, supported, trained and championed nurses to develop their skills, confidence and capability so they could improve the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve’.
Runners up were Dr Prathap Kanagala of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; and Graham Copeland of C2-Ai.
The event took place at The Royal College of Physicians, The Spine in Liverpool, hosted by BBC TV North West and Breakfast presenter Roger Johnson. The full list of winners is below; to find out more about their entries, visit www.nwcawards.co.uk.
Culture for Innovation Award: Marie Cure Hospice Liverpool
Innovation in Workforce Development Award: Health Education England NW; Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust; University of Central Lancashire
Patient Safety and Care Improvement Award: Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Innovation Agency
Research Student of the Year Award: Piotr Teodorowski, University of Liverpool
Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation: Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement Award: Lancaster University
Research Delivery Team of the Year Award: Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Research Collaboration of the Year Award: Marine Lake Medical Practice and Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Primary Care and/or Community Research Team of the Year Award: Lancaster Medical Practice
Unsung Hero: NHS 75th Anniversary Award: Sue Smith of One Wirral CIC
Tackling Health Inequalities Award: Liverpool John Moores University; University of Liverpool; Edge Hill University
Sustainability Award: Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Broadgreen University Hospital
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/NWC-Research-and-Innovation-Award-winners
