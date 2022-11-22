October 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In October:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,888,990 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 448,084

HM Land Registry completed 1,888,991 applications in October compared with 1,858,997 in September and 1,771,848last October 2021, of which:

357,746 were applications for register updates compared with 344,290 in September

987,938 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 987,206 in September

254,853 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 252,254 in September

17,549 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 16,285 in September

