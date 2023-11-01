Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
October 2023: News and Policy Round Up
CTSI making headlines
- CTSI Lead Officer, Katherine Hart, joined BBC Radio Essex BBC to discuss the different types of scams that are targeting consumers. You can listen to the interview on the BBC iPlayer (3hr 10mins in).
- CTSI Policy and Campaigns Executive, Kerry Nicol, joined the BBC Rip Off Britain programme to talk about the issues around unsafe products for sale on local highstreets. You can watch the episode on the BBC iPlayer.
- CTSI issued a press release warning the public about the CTSI impersonation scams that are still doing the round. This was covered by Your Money.
CTSI contributions to recent consultations
CTSI has invested considerable time in responding to a number of consultations this month. CTSI would like to extend a big thank you to the CTSI Lead Officers, four nation representatives and individual members that have contributed their thoughts to help make these as a robust as possible. You can read the submissions on the CTSI website:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities Consultation - Nutrition and health claims on food: proposed legislative reforms
DBT Consultation - Smarter Regulation: Consultation on the new approach to the fire safety of domestic upholstered furniture
Home Affairs Committee call for evidence: Fraud
DBT and OPSS Consultation - Smarter Regulation: Product Safety Review
The CTSI policy team welcome views from members on any open consultation and you can contact the team by emailing policy@tsi.org.uk.
CTSI continues to bring Trading Standards to the forefront of concerns around vaping
The surge in disposable vape usage has become a cause for concern due to its association with heightened youth vaping rates, environmental repercussions, and the proliferation of illicit vape products that fail to meet UK standards. Earlier this month, CTSI hosted our second webinar Spotlight on…Vaping – next steps, which was very well attended by members. We heard from a range of key stakeholders in this space:
- Deborah Arnott, ASH.
- Scott Butler, Material Focus
- Liam Humberstone, IBVTA and Totally Wicked
- David Hunt, CTSI
- Daragh Doyle, DHSC
The recording of the webinar and each of the speaker’s slides will be posted on the Vaping Hub on the CTSI website.
CTSI Lead Officer for Vaping, Kate Pike was a featured speaker at a webinar hosted by ASH on the government consultation creating a smokefree generation.
The webinar was chaired by Ailsa Rutter, Director of Fresh/Balance. The speakers were:
- Prof Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer
- Sarah Price, Chief Officer for Population Health and Inequalities and Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care
- Simon Bryant, DPH Hampshire County Council and Isle of Wight Council and ADPH Addiction PAG
- Kate Pike, Lead Officer for Vaping, Chartered Trading Standards Institute
- Cllr Jim Dickson, London Borough Lambeth and Chair of London Smokefree Councillor Network
- Hazel Cheeseman, Deputy Chief Executive of ASH
Work continues with our manifesto which is likely to include calls for better controls on vapes. Thanks to all those who have contributed so far.
Putting legal metrology on the map
CTSI is taking part in a joint policy project with the UK Weighing Federation (UKWF), carrying out research to raise the profile of legal metrology within the UK. Introductory meetings have been held with both the UKWF and the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), and initial research stages for the project are underway within the CTSI policy team. Initial meetings have also been conducted with the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). CTSI has also worked on a reactive release around the publication of the annual OPSS Section 70 report, which contains key data about weights and measures infrastructure in the UK.
Staff from the CTSI Policy and External Affairs team have travelled to Belfast to interview one of the CTSI Lead Officers for Legal Metrology, Michelle Craig, and to meet the rest of the legal metrology team. This will result in a video in CTSI’s ‘Anything But Standard’ series, showcasing the work done by the legal metrology team in Northern Ireland, and the importance of legal metrology across the UK.
CTSI Hero Awards 2023
We are pleased to announce that Jenni Falconer will be hosting the Hero Awards this year.
Jenni started her TV career at BBC1 Scotland co-hosting adrenalin sports’ show The Big Country, shortly moving to ITV, where she presented several shows including 3D, We Can Work It Out and joined the popular GMTV. Travel is a big passion for Jenni, having filmed shows such as BBC1′s Holiday programme, and How to Holiday, as well as regular travel features for GMTV. Jenni also presented several series of the successful Channel 5 property series, Fantasy Homes by the Sea. In 2013, Jenni turned her hand to radio and has been commanding the airwaves ever since as Heart’s national presenter, driving the Early Breakfast show.
We can’t wait to welcome guests to the Hero Awards event at the House of Commons on the 22 November 2023.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2023/october-news-and-policy-round-up/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI warns of rogue traders exploiting extreme weather from Storm Babet24/10/2023 09:20:00
Consumer warning issued as Trading Standards see a rise in rogue traders reports.
Public losing thousands to scammers impersonating CTSI06/10/2023 10:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is warning consumers to be vigilant and not to respond to correspondence carrying the CTSI branding, which is currently in circulation and has nothing to do with the Institute.
Government set to stamp out smoking in a generation05/10/2023 10:10:00
Government set to stamp out smoking in a generation
September 2023: News and Policy Round Up29/09/2023 16:10:00
CTSI makes concerns heard on Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCC)
Government data highlights consumer issues - is there fair measure at the checkout?28/09/2023 14:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes the publication of the annual Section 70 of the Weights and Measures Act 1985 report data released from the Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) on the enforcement of legal metrology.
Supermarket loyalty card prices not as good as they seem, Which? finds15/09/2023 16:10:00
Tesco and Sainsbury's are using potentially dodgy tactics on some of their loyalty offers which can give the impression that savings are more substantial than they really are, a new Which? investigation suggests, as the consumer champion finds some customers are being denied access to member discounts altogether.
Your rights following disruption to flights from UK airports30/08/2023 13:05:00
Following the flight disruption in UK airports earlier this week, CTSI and UKICC have issued advice to travellers about their rights.
Government testing confirms concern UK has become a dumping ground for unsafe products25/08/2023 13:10:00
More than 80% of products tested by Government labs failed safety checks.