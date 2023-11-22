October 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In September:

HM Land Registry completed over 1,810,650 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 407,718

HM Land Registry completed 1,810,655 applications in October compared with 1,730,767 in September and 1,888,991 last October 2022, of which:

299,511 were applications for register updates compared with 304,718 in September

1,017,051 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 944,174 in September

191,928 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 191,632 in September

70,955 were transactions for value compared with 70,505 in September

20,693 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,469 in September

