October 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In October:

HM Land Registry completed more than 2,140,180 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 482,889

HM Land Registry completed 2,140,187 applications in October compared with 1,934,916 in September and 1,810,655 last October 2023, of which:

310,269 were applications for register updates compared with 286,474 in September

1,235,375 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,119,845 in September

231,874 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 197,651 in September

91,561 were transactions for value compared with 77,774 in September

17,806 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 16,471 in September

