Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In October:

HM Land Registry completed over 1,989,430 applications to change or query the Land Register

The South East topped the table of regional applications with 448,824

HM Land Registry completed 1,989,435 applications in October compared with 2,008,867 in September 2026 and 2,089,280 in October 2025, of which:

351,236 were applications for register updates compared with 355,599 in September

1,109,709 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,119,200 in September

208,397 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 217,803 in September

98,266 were transactions for value compared with 100,742 in September

17,480 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,685 in September

Applications by region and country

Region/country August applications September applications October applications South East 414,202 454,286 448,824 Greater London 326,252 365,836 367,936 North West 206,723 230,161 228,984 South West 180,436 192,415 192,781 West Midlands 156,546 172,605 168,289 Yorkshire and the Humber 150,050 162,278 162,520 East Midlands 137,737 151,617 147,521 North 89,750 101,759 98,748 East Anglia 79,397 86,284 85,371 Isles of Scilly 60 71 75 Wales 82,663 91,417 88,251 England and Wales (not assigned) 133 138 135 Total 1,823,949 2,008,867 1,989,435

Top 5 local authority areas

October 2026 applications

Top 5 local authority areas October applications Birmingham 30,312 City of Westminster 26,566 North Yorkshire 23,613 Leeds 22,594 Buckinghamshire 20,021

Top 5 customers

October 2026 applications

Top 5 customers October applications InfoTrack Limited 228,677 Orbital Witness Limited 47,051 Enact 38,016 O’Neill Patient 36,001 Landmark Information Group Ltd 26,470

Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The November 2026 data will be published at 11am on Monday 21 December 2026.