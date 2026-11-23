HM Land Registry
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October 2026 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2026.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In October:
- HM Land Registry completed over 1,989,430 applications to change or query the Land Register
- The South East topped the table of regional applications with 448,824
HM Land Registry completed 1,989,435 applications in October compared with 2,008,867 in September 2026 and 2,089,280 in October 2025, of which:
- 351,236 were applications for register updates compared with 355,599 in September
- 1,109,709 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,119,200 in September
- 208,397 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 217,803 in September
- 98,266 were transactions for value compared with 100,742 in September
- 17,480 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,685 in September
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|August applications
|September applications
|October applications
|South East
|414,202
|454,286
|448,824
|Greater London
|326,252
|365,836
|367,936
|North West
|206,723
|230,161
|228,984
|South West
|180,436
|192,415
|192,781
|West Midlands
|156,546
|172,605
|168,289
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|150,050
|162,278
|162,520
|East Midlands
|137,737
|151,617
|147,521
|North
|89,750
|101,759
|98,748
|East Anglia
|79,397
|86,284
|85,371
|Isles of Scilly
|60
|71
|75
|Wales
|82,663
|91,417
|88,251
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|133
|138
|135
|Total
|1,823,949
|2,008,867
|1,989,435
Top 5 local authority areas
October 2026 applications
|Top 5 local authority areas
|October applications
|Birmingham
|30,312
|City of Westminster
|26,566
|North Yorkshire
|23,613
|Leeds
|22,594
|Buckinghamshire
|20,021
Top 5 customers
October 2026 applications
|Top 5 customers
|October applications
|InfoTrack Limited
|228,677
|Orbital Witness Limited
|47,051
|Enact
|38,016
|O’Neill Patient
|36,001
|Landmark Information Group Ltd
|26,470
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The November 2026 data will be published at 11am on Monday 21 December 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/october-2026-transaction-data
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