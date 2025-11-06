techUK
October wrap-up: What the techUK health and social care programme delivered
Throughout October, members came together to exchange ideas on how technology can move healthcare delivery forward, from improving patient pathways to supporting the workforce behind them.
The Health and Social Care Summit 2025 brought together over 150 delegates and senior stakeholders from across the NHS, DHSC, NICE, MHRA, and industry. The event featured keynote briefings from Sir Jim Mackey, Lord James O'Shaughnessy, Ming Tang, and Alex Crossley. Read the full event round-up on techUK’s website.
This month also saw the publication of techUK’s annual health report, How techUK’s SMEs can deliver the 10-year health plan for England, a collection of case studies showcasing how small and medium-sized enterprises are already delivering against the ambitions of the NHS’s 10-year plan for england.
The report highlights how SMEs across the digital health ecosystem are improving patient outcomes, supporting integrated care systems, and driving efficiencies across clinical and operational settings. The insights underline the crucial role of agile, innovative suppliers in creating a resilient and sustainable health and care sector. Explore the report on techUK.org.
To close the month, techUK published its position statement on the UK life sciences sector, setting out a vision for how digital technologies can underpin the sector’s growth, support advanced manufacturing, and strengthen research-to-commercialisation pipelines. The paper calls for sustained investment, stronger regulatory alignment, and partnership-led innovation to maintain the UK’s global competitiveness in life sciences. Read the position statement on techUK.org.
Events and insights recap
Unlocking workforce efficiency: How technology can empower the NHS
A spotlight session exploring how digital tools, data integration, and culture change can enhance workforce productivity and wellbeing across NHS settings.
NHS—techUK networks and connectivity Webinar
A technical deep dive into NHS network modernisation, focusing on connectivity infrastructure, resilience, and supplier collaboration.
Life Sciences Sector Plan roundtable Insight
An industry-led discussion on the government’s Life Sciences Sector Plan, examining how digital innovation and data use can drive growth and improve patient access.
NHS LPP clinical AI framework roundtable insight
A joint session with NHS London Procurement Partnership reviewing the forthcoming Clinical AI Framework and its implications for standards, adoption, and procurement.
