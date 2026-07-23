ODIHR’s latest report adds to the growing evidence of Russia’s contemptible conduct in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE

The UK condemned Russia’s ongoing aerial attacks on Ukraine and cited ODIHR’s latest report which shows evidence of civilian harm, arbitrary detention and efforts to erase Ukrainian identity in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is illegal, unprovoked and indefensible. That remains the starting point for every discussion in this Council.

But the conduct of that war matters too. International humanitarian law applies. Civilians must be protected. And those responsible for violations must be held to account.

Overnight on 18 to 19 July, Russia launched another mass attack on Ukraine, with 41 missiles and 125 drones. Strikes and falling debris affected residential buildings, a supermarket and other civilian infrastructure. These attacks killed at least 20 people across Ukraine; many more were injured. The United Kingdom condemns these attacks.

According to ODIHR’s Ninth Interim Report, such harm sits within a wider pattern. The report records Russia’s continued large-scale coordinated strikes on urban areas, including the simultaneous launch of hundreds of munitions. ODIHR assesses that the frequency and severity of civilian harm suggest Russia “repeatedly failed to comply with the core IHL principles of proportionality and precautions in attack”, conduct “that may amount to war crimes.”

ODIHR’s report is based on direct testimony from those affected on the ground. In frontline communities, they heard accounts of civilians trapped without electricity, water, heating, food or medical care. One witness described the reality plainly: “It is hell.”

ODIHR documents arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture by Russian authorities and Russian armed forces in areas under their control. Ukrainian civilians have been denied basic safeguards, held incommunicado and prosecuted on what appear to be fabricated charges.

ODIHR’s report finds that conflict-related sexual violence continues to be perpetrated against civilians and detainees, causing profound and lasting harm to survivors, families and communities. These allegations demand investigation and accountability.

The report further finds that detained civilians have been used as “bargaining chips” in exchanges. Detaining civilians for that purpose may amount to hostage-taking, a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The United Kingdom again calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained civilians. That includes the three OSCE staff members unlawfully held by Russia: Dmytro Shabanov, Maksym Petrov and Vadym Golda. Their detention is an affront to this Organisation and to those who served under its mandate.

ODIHR’s report also covers Russia’s attempts to change the character of the temporarily occupied territories. Russian citizenship is required to access healthcare, employment, education, social services, freedom of movement and property rights. Schools have been forced to adopt the Russian curriculum. Military-patriotic education has intensified. Ukrainian identity is being displaced by design.

Mr Chair, in any war, claims and counterclaims will be made. That is precisely why credible, independent organisations such as ODIHR must be able to examine evidence, speak to witnesses and verify allegations. Ukraine provides access, while Russia refuses meaningful engagement and blocks scrutiny in the territories it occupies. Those facts tell you everything you need to know.