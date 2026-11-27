Independent expertise to support delivery.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will provide advice on implementing Scotland's updated curriculum.

Education Secretary Màiri McAllan has asked the OECD to undertake a “short-sharp” review of work to date and implementation plans following a meeting with them in Paris.

The review will build on the Scottish Government and OECD’s long-standing collaboration on curriculum reform since the review of Curriculum for Excellence in 2021. It will focus on three areas:

the alignment of the updated technical framework with the OECD's 2021 recommendations

the approach taken to develop the new materials, and whether any lessons can be drawn for future curriculum reviews

the preparations in place for implementing the new framework.

Ms McAllan said:

“This is the most substantial curriculum reform in a decade, and it is right that we seek independent, international assurance that the changes will deliver the intended improvements for all young people. The OECD's 2021 review set the direction for this work and its advice will continue to inform our approach to ensuring the changes work in every classroom.

“Education Scotland has been working with teachers and practitioners to develop the updated curriculum, and the OECD's input will complement that work. Alongside feedback from the profession on the draft materials, expert advice from the OECD will help us finalise a curriculum that delivers for learners.

“This short-sharp review will help us ensure that both the updated curriculum, and our plans for its adoption, are right.”

Head of Policy Advice and Implementation, Directorate for Education and Skills at the OECD Paulo Santiago said:

“We welcome the opportunity to take stock of the important changes Scotland has made since our 2021 review. These efforts to strengthen the curriculum, streamline content and clarify learning progressions offer valuable lessons for education systems around the world.”

Education Scotland Chief Executive Donna McMaster said:

“The OECD's 2021 review provided an important foundation for the Curriculum Improvement Cycle and has helped inform the development of the updated curriculum framework.

“Following the publication of the first draft materials, this is an ideal time to re-engage with our OECD colleagues. We welcome the opportunity to draw on their international insight and expertise as we work alongside teachers, practitioners and partners across Scotland to further refine the framework ahead of final publication.”

The OECD will draw on published material and will engage with partners involved in the work, including a number of teachers and school leaders involved in delivering the curriculum, alongside analysis of national assessment and international data. Its findings will be shared with the Scottish Government and Education Scotland in time to inform the finalisation of the updated framework in advance of the August 2027 school term.

The review comes as Education Scotland continues to develop the updated curriculum with the profession. Draft materials published on 4 November are early drafts, which will be refined with input from teachers before being finalised. More than 1,400 teachers, practitioners, council education leads and experts have so far reviewed the current drafts and provided feedback to inform advanced drafts that will be published in the new year.

Background

The OECD completed an independent review of Curriculum for Excellence in 2021, which led to the establishment of the Curriculum Improvement Cycle.

Draft curriculum materials were published by Education Scotland on November 4 2026. They were co-designed with input from over 1,500 primary and secondary teachers, early learning practitioners and other experts. Updated drafts will be published in early 2027, ahead of wider engagement to inform final versions in the spring.

The updated curriculum will be adopted in schools from August 2028. Education Scotland and Qualifications Scotland are working closely to develop qualifications for senior phase learners aligned to the updated curriculum.

An indicative timeline for education reform was published in June 2025.