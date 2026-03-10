Insolvency Service
Oenofuture Limited– winding up order made
A compulsory winding-up order was made against Oenofuture Limited on 4 March 2026 and the Provisional Liquidation which was in place since the 5 February 2026 has come to an end.
The court has appointed the Official Receiver as Liquidator and following representation from Steven Illes and Andrew Duncan of MHA, (“the former Joint Provisional Liquidator”) a request to the Secretary of State for their appointment as Joint Liquidators over the company was made and has been agreed.
Steven Illes and Andrew Duncan of MHA Advisory Ltd, 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London, EC2Y 5AU have been appointed to be Joint Liquidator of Oenofuture Limited as of 5 March 2026.
The Official Receiver will continue to assist in the winding down of the company in accordance with her statutory duties. The Official Receiver will also inquire into the cause of the company’s failure and conduct of the current and former directors.
Important information for current customers
We are aware that there are around 2,600 investors. The appropriate contact for information about the current position on this liquidation can be made by email to oenofuture@mha.co.uk or by registering on the liquidator’s website at:
Using the following details
Reference CR401912
Password O3NOFUTURE!
