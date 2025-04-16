Ofcom announces further awards in sixth wave of small-scale DAB licensing

Ofcom yesterday awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for three more UK areas.

Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.

Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have been awarded for the following areas:

Carlisle & Penrith: licence awarded to Cumbria Digital.

Corby & Kettering: licence awarded to Kettering and Corby Broadcasting Company.

East Devon: licence awarded to ExeDAB.

Further licence awards for the remaining areas that were advertised in Round 6 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Consultation on coverage change

We are also consulting on varying the licence to provide the Newcastle & Gateshead small-scale multiplex.

This licence was awarded to Tyneside Community Digital C.I.C (TCD) in June 2021 and launched in July 2022.

TCD has applied to vary its licence to improve it coverage, most notably in Blaydon and parts of Newcastle city centre. Provisional plans suggest this would increase coverage of around 78,000 listeners, representing a 16% increase for the multiplex. No listeners are anticipated to lose coverage under the revised plan.

We are minded to approve this application from TCD and are consulting on this view. The closing-date for responding to this consultation is Tuesday 13 May 2025.