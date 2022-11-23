Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom appoints new Content Board member to represent Northern Ireland
Ofcom has appointed Maria McCann to its Content Board.
Ofcom's Content Board is a committee of the main Ofcom Board. It has delegated, advisory responsibility for a wide range of content issues, including the regulation of television, radio and video-on-demand quality and standards.
The Content Board provides senior editorial and content experience to Ofcom. It is made up of experts from a range of commercial, media and telecoms backgrounds, including newspapers, Channel 4, Sky, tech platforms and broadcasting.
Maria will represent to Ofcom the interests and opinions of people living in Northern Ireland.
She will join Ofcom’s Content Board on a three-year term, beginning on 21 November 2022.
About Maria
Maria McCann is a former print and broadcast journalist who set up her communications practice 29 years ago. Her work spans housing, justice, health, education, and manufacturing sectors as well as professional, representative, regulatory and Arm’s-length bodies.
Maria’s specialism is in crisis and reputation management. She has particular experience of advising on content and regulation in accordance with BSA and the Broadcast Act, as a producer/publisher and in her communications advisory experience including dealing with online media trolls and misinformation.
She has the ability to represent Northern Ireland interests as a region, with experience on the Oxfam Main Board, explaining Northern Ireland as a jurisdiction at international level and setting the context of decisions and implications in a regional context.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/new-content-board-member-for-northern-ireland
Latest News from
Ofcom
‘Jules Rimet now streaming…’? How World Cup viewing habits are changing in the digital age22/11/2022 16:05:00
The FIFA Men's World Cup has officially kicked off and as the competing home nations, England and Wales, go for glory, new Ofcom research shines a light on the different ways people plan to follow the action at home.
How a social tariff saved hundreds on broadband costs21/11/2022 14:38:00
Lots of people could save money on their broadband bills by switching to a ‘social tariff’ – a lower-cost broadband package available to people who receive certain benefits.
148 stations hit the digital airwaves thanks to local radio revolution16/11/2022 16:05:00
Almost a year since the launch of the first small-scale DAB multiplex in Tynemouth and South Shields, 148 stations are now broadcasting across the UK, increasing choice for local listeners.
Who controls the news we see online?16/11/2022 15:05:00
US tech firms increasingly shape the news stories that people in the UK see and read, Ofcom has found, leading to risks around transparency and choice in news.
Update on TV complaints we've received this week16/11/2022 14:05:00
This week, we received 1,968 complaints about ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!
New Ofcom rules to fight fake number fraud15/11/2022 14:38:00
Phone users will be better protected against scammers using fake phone numbers, under new rules announced today by Ofcom.
Regulators collaborate through new global network to counter online harm15/11/2022 12:33:00
Regulators from Australia, Fiji, Ireland and the United Kingdom are joining forces to encourage and coordinate global efforts to make the online world a safer place.
How new satellite technology could unlock broadband for remote homes11/11/2022 09:10:00
Yesterday we set our plan for how we will enable innovation and growth for new and existing users of radio spectrum. This includes a new strategy for supporting the space sector and harnessing the huge potential provided by communications services delivered via satellite.
Ready for launch: supporting wireless innovation and the space sector10/11/2022 13:10:00
People living in rural areas and passengers on planes and ships stand to receive better broadband as Ofcom announces more radio spectrum for satellite services, and new licences are granted to Starlink and Telesat.