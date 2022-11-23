Ofcom appoints new Content Board member to represent Northern Ireland

Ofcom has appointed Maria McCann to its Content Board.

Ofcom's Content Board is a committee of the main Ofcom Board. It has delegated, advisory responsibility for a wide range of content issues, including the regulation of television, radio and video-on-demand quality and standards.

The Content Board provides senior editorial and content experience to Ofcom. It is made up of experts from a range of commercial, media and telecoms backgrounds, including newspapers, Channel 4, Sky, tech platforms and broadcasting.

Maria will represent to Ofcom the interests and opinions of people living in Northern Ireland.

She will join Ofcom’s Content Board on a three-year term, beginning on 21 November 2022.

About Maria

Maria McCann is a former print and broadcast journalist who set up her communications practice 29 years ago. Her work spans housing, justice, health, education, and manufacturing sectors as well as professional, representative, regulatory and Arm’s-length bodies.

Maria’s specialism is in crisis and reputation management. She has particular experience of advising on content and regulation in accordance with BSA and the Broadcast Act, as a producer/publisher and in her communications advisory experience including dealing with online media trolls and misinformation.

She has the ability to represent Northern Ireland interests as a region, with experience on the Oxfam Main Board, explaining Northern Ireland as a jurisdiction at international level and setting the context of decisions and implications in a regional context.