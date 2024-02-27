Ofcom awards Community Radio Fund grants

Ofcom yesterday announced that 14 community radio stations have successfully applied for grants following the conclusion of the second round of Community Radio Fund 2023/24 awards.

The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and managed by Ofcom.

It was established to support the core costs of running community radio stations, which operate on a not-for-profit basis to deliver specific social benefits to a particular geographical area or a community of interest.

In this funding round, Ofcom’s independent Community Radio Fund Panel awarded grants to 14 stations from across the UK, totalling £257,832. Individual grants ranged from £9,100 to £28,536.

Community radio stations provide a new voice for hundreds of local communities across the UK. Fuelled by the hard work and enthusiasm of volunteers, they reflect a diverse mix of cultures and interests and provide a rich mix of mostly locally-produced content.

Community radio stations typically cover a small geographical area with a coverage radius of up to 5km, and are run on a not-for-profit basis. They can cater for whole communities or for different areas of interest - such as a particular ethnic group, age group or interest group. They can also bring community benefits such as training and community news and discussion.

Grants were awarded to: