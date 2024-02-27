Ofcom
Ofcom awards Community Radio Fund grants
Ofcom yesterday announced that 14 community radio stations have successfully applied for grants following the conclusion of the second round of Community Radio Fund 2023/24 awards.
The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and managed by Ofcom.
It was established to support the core costs of running community radio stations, which operate on a not-for-profit basis to deliver specific social benefits to a particular geographical area or a community of interest.
In this funding round, Ofcom’s independent Community Radio Fund Panel awarded grants to 14 stations from across the UK, totalling £257,832. Individual grants ranged from £9,100 to £28,536.
Community radio stations provide a new voice for hundreds of local communities across the UK. Fuelled by the hard work and enthusiasm of volunteers, they reflect a diverse mix of cultures and interests and provide a rich mix of mostly locally-produced content.
Community radio stations typically cover a small geographical area with a coverage radius of up to 5km, and are run on a not-for-profit basis. They can cater for whole communities or for different areas of interest - such as a particular ethnic group, age group or interest group. They can also bring community benefits such as training and community news and discussion.
Grants were awarded to:
- Asian Star broadcasts to the South Asian community across the UK, and is based in Slough, playing Bollywood, Bhangra and Urban Desi music.
- Erewash Sound was established in 2007, based in Derbyshire broadcasting to the local community in Ilkeston, West Hallam and Long Eaton.
- Frome FM is a not-for-profit organisation run and managed by volunteers, targeting the local community in Frome, Somerset. The station produces around 65 programmes a month.
- Leeds Dance Community Radio is a specialist community radio station playing underground dance music to West Yorkshire.
- Nevis Radio is an award winning community radio station based in Fort William, broadcasting to Lochaber, Glen Coe and parts of the Isle of Skye.
- Radio Plus broadcasts to Coventry and the surrounding areas, with a focus on new up and coming music.
- Reform Radio is an award winning online radio station and arts organistaion based in Manchester which works with local creatives, DJs and young people.
- Resonance FM is a 24/7 radio station broadcasting to Central London. The community radio station seeks to discover and encourage a wide range of artistic voices.
- Rossendale Radio broadcasts to the local community in the North West of England, targeting Haslingden, Rawtenstall and Ramsbottom.
- Rother Radio is a community radio station broadcasting a diverse range of programming to Rotherham and surrounding areas.
- Spice FM broadcasts South Asian and diverse radio programming for the community in Tyneside.
- Somer Valley FM is an award winning local radio station for the people of Noeth East Somerset, and is a hub for local events and news.
- Wythenshawe FM is one of the first radio stations of its type, having gained a full-time license in 2005. The station broadcasts primarily to the South Manchester area.
- Zetland FM is a community radio station broadcasting from Redcar and covering the Redcar and Cleveland district in North East England
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/ofcom-awards-community-radio-fund-grants
