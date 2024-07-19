Ofcom bans mid-contract price rises linked to inflation

Telecoms customers must be told upfront in pounds and pence about any price rises their provider includes in their contract, under new consumer protection rules announced today by Ofcom

In recent years, many major UK phone, broadband and pay TV companies have changed their contract terms to include price rises that are linked to future inflation rates.

This leaves customers without sufficient certainty and clarity about the prices they will pay, and unfairly assuming the risk and burden of financial uncertainty from inflation, which is something people cannot predict and do not understand well. So we have decided to ban this practice.

Under new Ofcom rules announced today, any price rise written into a customer’s contract from January 2025 will need to be set out in pounds and pence, prominently and transparently, at the point of sale; and providers will need to be clear about when any changes to prices will occur.

Example of how the £/p requirement will apply

With household budgets squeezed, people need to have certainty about their monthly outgoings. But that’s impossible if you’re tied into a contract where the price could change based on something as hard to predict as future inflation.

We’re stepping in on behalf of phone, broadband and pay TV customers to stamp out this practice, so people can be certain of the price they will pay, compare deals more easily and take advantage of the competitive market we have in the UK.

Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom Telecoms Policy Director

Competition helps keep prices down

Over the last five years, average prices for broadband and mobile services in the UK have fallen in real terms. At the same time, companies have been investing in upgrading their networks, with availability of full fibre increasing tenfold and average speeds and data use doubling.[1]

This is a result of the UK’s competitive telecoms markets, in which providers set their own prices. Customers can choose from a range of different types of packages, and several providers offer fixed price contracts.

Ofcom’s job is to make sure consumers can shop around with confidence and take advantage of this. Under our current rules – which we strengthened in 2022 – providers that specify price rises in contracts from the start must make this clear before customers sign up. If they don’t, they must give customers one month’s notice and the right to exit penalty-free when they increase prices mid-contract.

Review of inflation-linked price rises

In recent years, more and more providers have been including an annual price rise in their contracts that is linked to future inflation, which is very hard to predict, plus an additional percentage – typically 3.9% – implemented every March or April.

We estimate that, as of April 2024, around six in ten broadband and mobile customers were on contracts subject to inflation-linked price rises.

We have been concerned that this makes it difficult for customers to know what they will pay over the course of their contract. So last year we reviewed this pricing practice and proposed to ban it, after our consumer research found that awareness and understanding of these terms are very low.

What we found

More than half of broadband customers (55%) and pay monthly mobile customers (58%) do not know what inflation rates such as CPI and RPI measure. And of those who are with providers that use inflation-linked price rises, very few broadband customers (16%) or mobile customers (12%) were both aware of the price rise and able to identify that it was inflation-linked with an additional percentage.[2]

We also found that, even when people do consider future inflation-linked price rises when choosing a contract, they often do not understand them fully and find it difficult to estimate what the impact could be on their payments.

Tougher new rules from January

From 17 January 2025, phone, broadband and pay TV providers will be prohibited from including inflation-linked, or percentage-based, price rise terms in all new contracts. This means consumers will be able to enter into contracts featuring £/p information ahead of annual price rises in 2025.

Some providers require this time to make the necessary changes to their processes and business plans. However, other providers will be able to do it sooner, and don’t have to wait for the deadline. Indeed, BT and Vodafone have already changed their pricing practices in response to our consultation.

Notes to editors