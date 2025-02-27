Ofcom calls on tech firms to make online world safer for women and girls

Ofcom recently proposed concrete measures that tech firms should take to tackle online harms against women and girls, setting a new and ambitious standard for their online safety.

Ofcom sets out practical steps for online services to tackle misogyny, pile-ons, online domestic abuse and other harms

Clear expectation for sites and apps to take responsibility, prevent harm and support women and girls, above and beyond new legal duties

With insights from victims, survivors, women’s advocacy groups and safety experts, the draft guidance sets out practical, ambitious but achievable measures that providers can implement to improve women’s and girls’ safety. It focuses on four issues:

Online misogyny – content that actively encourages or cements misogynistic ideas or behaviours, including through the normalisation of sexual violence. Pile-ons and online harassment – when a woman or groups of women are targeted with abuse and threats of violence. Women in public life, including journalists and politicians, are often affected. Online domestic abuse – the use of technology for coercive and controlling behaviour within an intimate relationship. Intimate image abuse – the non-consensual sharing of intimate images – including those created with AI; as well as cyberflashing – sending explicit images to someone without their consent.

