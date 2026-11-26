Tech firms will have to remove non-consensual intimate images as quickly as possible and no later than 48 hours after they are reported under Ofcom’s proposed strengthened Codes, providing improved protections for victims and survivors.

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Ofcom is reaffirming its commitment to drive changes across the tech industry to ensure that women and girls in the UK are better protected from online harm.

Non-consensual sharing of intimate images (NCII) is a widespread harm that disproportionately affects women and girls and has a profound negative impact on victims and survivors.

Ofcom’s planned updates to its Illegal Content Codes of Practice and associated Guidance, announced yesterday, introduce strict new requirements on platforms to tackle this form of online abuse. The changes reflect recent changes to the law made under the Crime and Policing Act 2026. We expect to consult on our regulatory approach to new harmful pornography offences introduced by the Crime and Policing Act in Spring 2027.

In summary, Ofcom’s proposed new safety measures, set out that user to user and search services:

make it straightforward for victims to report intimate image abuse by offering easy to find, easy to access and easy to use reporting routes;

operate an expedited, transparent process for complaints relating to intimate image content reports; and

have a moderation function that ensures reported intimate image content is taken down as soon as reasonably practicable, and no later than 48 hours after receiving a report.

We are inviting responses to our consultation by 20 January 2027 .

Further action to tackle non-consensual intimate image abuse

Work under our enforcement programme to monitor the industry’s response in cracking down on the spread of non-consensual intimate images continues apace.

During the last few months, we have been assessing providers’ compliance with their duties to have automated technology - known as ‘hash matching’ – in place to detect and prevent the upload and sharing of illegal intimate images, including explicit AI-generated deepfakes.

Our initial engagement with services is already driving change in the sector, with several including xHamster, one of the most popular pornography services in the UK, implementing hash-matching technology.

We’ve opened two investigations into companies we suspect of not complying with these duties.

As of yesterday, we are broadening our outreach and writing to in excess of 1,000 services about their obligations for tackling intimate image abuse. In support of this wider industry engagement, we are also publishing online resources to help services understand what they need to do, including guidance on implementing hash-matching technology. Should companies fall short, we will not hesitate to open further investigations.

Separately our Call for Evidence, seeking intelligence from, academics, survivor and victim support groups, and others on how women's and girls' experiences online may have changed since the publication of our Guidance for a Safer Life Online for Women and Girls, has now closed.

We’ll publish our findings in a report in summer 2027, highlighting industry progress on tackling online gender-based harms and informing future action, including any recommendations to Government on where the Online Safety Act may need to be strengthened.

Visit our website to find out more about Ofcom’s action plan to protect women and girls online.